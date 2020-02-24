WORLD
3 MIN READ
Imported camels evacuated from Libya's capital after port comes under fire
The camels were herded away overnight after the port where they arrived came under artillery fire.
Imported camels evacuated from Libya's capital after port comes under fire
A herd of camels walk across the streets in Tripoli, Libya February 19, 2020. / Reuters
February 24, 2020

Three thousand camels have been walked out of Libya's capital Tripoli in an overnight evacuation after the port where they arrived came under artillery fire.

The camels left Tripoli's port shortly after midnight on Wednesday and were herded along a highway leading west to the city of Zawiya, some 45 km away, where they arrived on Thursday morning, according to a local merchant.

However, he said that a local armed group had stolen 125 of the camels as they passed through the Tripoli suburb of Janzour.

A Reuters reporter saw about 20 camel herders whipping the camels into line as they left central Tripoli, with some camels trying to search for food along the side of the road. Security forces temporarily closed the road to let them pass.

The merchant said a fellow businessman from Zawiya bought the camels after hearing they were being sold off cheaply in Australia, where according to Australian media reports, thousands of camels that had begun searching for scarce water in residential areas have been culled.

However, Australia's Department of Agriculture said Australia had not exported camels since 2007.

Camels are often imported to Libya from Sudan along with goats, and camel meat is widely eaten.

Tripoli's port, which is close to the city centre, was shelled on Tuesday by forces loyal to east Libya-based commander Khalifa Haftar, who has been waging an offensive to take Tripoli for more than 10 months.

He has been battling forces aligned with the internationally recognised government, which is based in Tripoli.

The Libyan capital has been the scene of several rounds of fighting since former ruler Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown in a NATO-backed uprising in 2011.

The conflict has caused a sharp decline in living standards in the oil-rich nation, including power cuts and fuel shortages.

The camels would normally have been driven to Zawiya in trucks, but none were available, so the owner decided to make them walk for fear that the port would come under renewed fire.

As the camels were being herded along the road, some onlookers made fun of the government, saying it was bringing in camels as a substitute form of transport because of the lack of petrol. 

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
EU to block imports via Nord Stream pipelines under new Russia sanctions
US designates group blamed for Kashmir attack as 'terrorists'
Abidjan eyes soft power rise through cinema
India's Karnataka state blames star cricketer Kohli, IPL team for deadly stampede
US Congress approves $9B in Trump cuts to foreign aid, public broadcasting funds
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye and Libya ink deal on mining, energy, and infrastructure
Trump scores big as US House passes landmark crypto bills
Netanyahu outlines plan to block Syrian troops in south, repeats false claim of 'Druze protection'
Israel is a habitual offender when it comes to bombing Gaza's churches. Here's a timeline
Israel's Netanyahu admits deadly Gaza church bombing 'a mistake'
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us