Turkey won 37 medals in European Taekwondo Championships in Sweden, including 16 gold, the country’s taekwondo federation said on Thursday.

On the last day of the championship in the Scandinavian city of Helsingborg, the women's and men's teams claimed four gold medals each, Turkey Taekwondo Federation said.

Sude Yaren Uzuncavdar at over 68 kilos, Aleyna Senyurt at 46, Elif Ilgin Oztabak at 49 and Ozge Ozbey at 52 bagged gold medals.

Turkish taekwondo players also won six silver and five bronze medals on the last day of the championship.

Medals tally

Turkish taekwondo team bagged 16 gold, 14 silver and seven bronze medals in the four-day championship, taking the country to the second position after Russia in the general classification.

Turkey also will participate in the 2020 Summer Paralympics with six taekwondo athletes.

With this, Turkey has become the only nation to compete in the games with the maximum quota of athletes, said Turkey Taekwondo Federation Chairman Metin Sahin.