WORLD
2 MIN READ
Bombardment intensifies in Libya's Tripoli, patients evacuated
Residents say shelling was among hardest since warring sides agreed on a ceasefire in January. Meanwhile, UN says bombing of civilian neighbourhoods "may amount to war crimes".
Bombardment intensifies in Libya's Tripoli, patients evacuated
Smoke rises from Mitiga Airport after being attacked in Tripoli, Libya February 28, 2020. / Reuters
February 28, 2020

Bombardment of the Libyan capital Tripoli intensified on Friday, residents said, forcing the evacuation of some patients from a hospital near the capital's only functioning airport and prompting condemnation by the United Nations.

Residents said the shelling was among the hardest since the two sides said they had agreed a ceasefire in January, as blasts of artillery echoed in the city centre and black smoke billowed near Mitiga airport held by the government.

The fighting, between the illegal militia of warlord Khalifa Haftar and the internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) based in Tripoli, came as the United Nations tried to hold peace talks in Geneva.

Shelling of Mitiga airport, held by the GNA, has forced a suspension of flights for hours at a time on consecutive days this week and new damage to a hangar was visible after Friday's bombardment.

'War crimes'

The town council of Abu Salim, a Tripoli neighbourhood also held by the GNA, posted pictures of damaged houses on Facebook, saying a woman and child had been taken to hospital.

The bombing of civilian neighbourhoods of Tripoli "may amount to war crimes", the United Nations' Libya mission said in a statement.

The mission also condemned an attack on Thursday that it said killed five members of a single family in an area held by the LNA, which has attributed the blast to a drone strike.

Haftar began his attack on Tripoli last year in the latest round of fighting in Libya since the 2011 toppling of strongman Muammar Gaddafi. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
EU to block imports via Nord Stream pipelines under new Russia sanctions
US designates group blamed for Kashmir attack as 'terrorists'
Abidjan eyes soft power rise through cinema
India's Karnataka state blames star cricketer Kohli, IPL team for deadly stampede
US Congress approves $9B in Trump cuts to foreign aid, public broadcasting funds
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye and Libya ink deal on mining, energy, and infrastructure
Trump scores big as US House passes landmark crypto bills
Netanyahu outlines plan to block Syrian troops in south, repeats false claim of 'Druze protection'
Israel is a habitual offender when it comes to bombing Gaza's churches. Here's a timeline
Israel's Netanyahu admits deadly Gaza church bombing 'a mistake'
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us