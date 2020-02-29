WORLD
Sudan fires 109 diplomats allegedly linked to Bashir
Some of the diplomats were appointed by ex-leader Omar al Bashir himself and the others were picked through his now-dissolved National Congress Party, officials say.
A Sudanese protester carries a national flag as others burn tyres in the centre of the capital Khartoum during a demonstration calling for the reinstatement of soldiers who were forced into retirement after they voiced support for last year's revolution, on February 20, 2020. / Reuters
February 29, 2020

Sudan has fired scores of diplomats for alleged links to the administration of toppled President Omar al Bashir, a legal committee said on Saturday.

The Empowerment Removal Committee was formed under a law introduced in November to dismantle the system built by Bashir, who was ousted in April last year after nearly three decades in power.

"109 ambassadors, diplomats and administrators were fired from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and those were appointed through political and social empowerment," Mohamed al Faki, deputy head of the committee, told a news conference in the capital, Khartoum.

Some of the diplomats were appointed by Bashir himself and the others were picked through his now-dissolved National Congress Party, said Taha Othman, a member of the committee.

Earlier this month, the committee dissolved the boards of the country's central bank and 11 other state-owned banks and fired the managers of eight of the banks.

It also seized the assets of the former ruling party last month.

SOURCE:Reuters
