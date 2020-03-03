POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Burkina Faso star inspiring fellow albinos to excel without fear or shame
As the presenter of a popular daytime entertainment show, in which Line Banty dominates the screen with her colourful wax dresses and wide smile, she, is using her celebrity to inspire young albinos to fulfill their potential without fear or shame.
Burkina Faso star inspiring fellow albinos to excel without fear or shame
Line Banty Ivorian presenter with Albinism of an entertainment show on 3TV Television in Burkina Faso. / Reuters
March 3, 2020

Long before she rose to fame in Burkina Faso, Line Banty became acutely aware of her albinism when as a young girl she was the only one in her family to get badly sunburned on a beach outing.

Now, as the presenter of a popular daytime entertainment show, in which she dominates the screen with her colourful wax dresses and wide smile, Banty, 27, is using her celebrity to inspire young albinos to fulfill their potential without fear or shame. In her words, to "rule the world".

In 2015 she organised an albino street fashion show in neighbouring Ivory Coast. On Facebook she has over 10,000 fans and her posts promoting albinism frequently receive hundreds of likes.

"I see myself heading a big foundation to help my albino brothers and sisters, and telling them: "Hey, we are like everybody else, it's the skin that is different," Banty said in her studio in Burkina Faso's capital Ouagadougou after filming.

Like many with albinism, life has not been easy for Banty. People with the congenital condition, which causes a lack of pigmentation in the skin, hair and eyes, are often ostracised. In some countries in sub-Saharan Africa, they are attacked for their body parts which are prized in witchcraft.

Banty has escaped two attempts to kidnap her because of her condition, and shudders at the memory of a former boyfriend who took clippings of her hair while she slept, for luck.

"Just being a woman is a full time job...and then proving to everyone, especially to men...that we have more in our heads than under our clothes. It is very hard."

Burkina Faso's Albino Women's Association shows recordings of Banty's programmes to albino girls every weekend to help them overcome their complexes.

"A lot of girls have ended up telling themselves that if she is an albino who is fulfilled, who lives freely, I can try that too," said Maimouna Deni, the association's president.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
EU to block imports via Nord Stream pipelines under new Russia sanctions
US designates group blamed for Kashmir attack as 'terrorists'
Abidjan eyes soft power rise through cinema
India's Karnataka state blames star cricketer Kohli, IPL team for deadly stampede
US Congress approves $9B in Trump cuts to foreign aid, public broadcasting funds
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye and Libya ink deal on mining, energy, and infrastructure
Trump scores big as US House passes landmark crypto bills
Netanyahu outlines plan to block Syrian troops in south, repeats false claim of 'Druze protection'
Israel is a habitual offender when it comes to bombing Gaza's churches. Here's a timeline
Israel's Netanyahu admits deadly Gaza church bombing 'a mistake'
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us