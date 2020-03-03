TÜRKİYE
Turkey’s defence minister meets EU foreign policy chief
The preliminary agenda of the meeting was the current situation in Syria’s Idlib province and the issue of irregular migrants, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Twitter.
Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar (R) meets High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell (L) in Ankara, Turkey on March 3, 2020. / AA
Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar met on Tuesday with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and his delegation.

The preliminary agenda of the meeting was the current situation in Syria’s Idlib province and the issue of irregular migrants, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Twitter.

The meeting focused on the importance of mutual cooperation and dialogue in connection with Idlib.

Idlib, just across Turkey’s southern border, falls within a de-escalation zone laid out in a deal between Turkey and Russia in late 2018.

The Syrian regime and its allies have consistently broken the terms of the agreement, launching frequent attacks inside the territory, where acts of aggression are expressly prohibited.

Turkey launched Operation Spring Shield on February 27 after at least 34 Turkish soldiers were killed in an airstrike by forces of the Bashar al-Assad regime in Idlib.

Under the 2018 deal with Russia, Turkish troops were in Idlib to protect civilians from attacks by the Assad regime and its allies.

More than 1,300 civilians have been killed in the Idlib de-escalation zone in such attacks, sending 1 million refugees towards Turkey's border with Syria.

