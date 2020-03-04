The release of new James Bond adventure "No Time To Die" has been moved from April to November, with producers citing "evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace" as the reason.

MGM announced the news on Twitter.The tweet reads, "MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, announced today that after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace, the release of No Time to Die will be postponed until November 2020."

The movie's premiere was due to take place at the Royal Albert Hall in London on 31 March. The move follows calls from Bond fans to delay the release, citing public health concerns over coronavirus (COVID-19).

The film will now be released in the UK on 12 November, with worldwide dates to follow. The US launch will be on 25 November 2020.