In pictures: Migrants knocking on Europe's doors
WORLD
4 MIN READ
In pictures: Migrants knocking on Europe's doorsAfter regime attacks on Idlib displaced hundreds of thousands of Syrians towards Turkey, the country has opened its borders with Greece. TRT World is documenting the plight of the migrants who seek a new life in the EU. But does the EU want them?
A migrant woman sits amidst her belongings in plastic bags, wearing a mask that she hopes will protect her against coronavirus. / TRTWorld
March 6, 2020

At the border between Turkey's Edirne city and Greece’s Kastanies town, Greek soldiers are using brute force to send back any asylum seekers who have managed to cross over or come too close. Greece has not shied away from using bullets, tear gas shells and even physical torture, to avert any irregular crossings into its territory.

According to Turkey’s Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu, “The number of asylum seekers passing from Edirne to Greece as of 12:10 (0910 GMT on March 6, 2020) is 142 thousand 175”. 

Due to the cold weather conditions, the asylum seekers, who have arrived at the border with barely more than what they are wearing, save for a few blankets, are suffering. They are erecting makeshift tents with plastic covers and burning sticks they have collected from the woods to keep warm.

It is unclear how long the standoff between Turkey and Greece will continue. Meanwhile, the asylum seekers are the ones who are waiting expectantly, despite the dire conditions.

Explore
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
EU to block imports via Nord Stream pipelines under new Russia sanctions
US designates group blamed for Kashmir attack as 'terrorists'
Abidjan eyes soft power rise through cinema
India's Karnataka state blames star cricketer Kohli, IPL team for deadly stampede
US Congress approves $9B in Trump cuts to foreign aid, public broadcasting funds
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye and Libya ink deal on mining, energy, and infrastructure
Trump scores big as US House passes landmark crypto bills
Netanyahu outlines plan to block Syrian troops in south, repeats false claim of 'Druze protection'
Israel is a habitual offender when it comes to bombing Gaza's churches. Here's a timeline
Israel's Netanyahu admits deadly Gaza church bombing 'a mistake'
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us