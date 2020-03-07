WORLD
2 MIN READ
Algeria police arrest anti-government protesters
Around 300 protesters tried to march in Algiers, prompted by calls online by the "Hirak" protest movement that has gripped Algeria for over a year.
Algeria police arrest anti-government protesters
People chant slogans as they wave a large Algerian national flag during a weekly anti-government demonstration in the capital Algiers on March 6, 2020. / AFP
March 7, 2020

Algerian police arrested around 10 demonstrators at an anti-government protest in Algiers on Saturday, an AFP journalist said.

Nearly 300 protesters tried to march in the capital, prompted by calls online by the "Hirak" protest movement that has gripped Algeria for over a year. But large numbers of police dispersed the marchers, the journalist said.

Prominent Hirak activist Samir Benlarbi was among those detained, according to a prisoner support association.

Hirak normally holds weekly protests on Friday, while students march on Tuesdays. But for the past three weeks protesters have also gathered on Saturdays in Algiers.

Following a march last Saturday, Amnesty International criticised the "arbitrary" arrest of 56 protesters.

At least 20 are accused of "incitement to unarmed assembly," among which eight are due to stand trial on April 2, the rights watchdog said.

After forcing the resignation of longstanding president Abdelaziz Bouteflika last April, Hirak supporters have continued protesting to demand systemic reform.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
EU to block imports via Nord Stream pipelines under new Russia sanctions
US designates group blamed for Kashmir attack as 'terrorists'
Abidjan eyes soft power rise through cinema
India's Karnataka state blames star cricketer Kohli, IPL team for deadly stampede
US Congress approves $9B in Trump cuts to foreign aid, public broadcasting funds
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye and Libya ink deal on mining, energy, and infrastructure
Trump scores big as US House passes landmark crypto bills
Netanyahu outlines plan to block Syrian troops in south, repeats false claim of 'Druze protection'
Israel is a habitual offender when it comes to bombing Gaza's churches. Here's a timeline
Israel's Netanyahu admits deadly Gaza church bombing 'a mistake'
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us