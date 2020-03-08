WORLD
2 MIN READ
German rally calls for EU to accept asylum seekers
Thousands attend rallies in Berlin and Hamburg urging open borders for asylum seekers trying to enter bloc from Greece.
German rally calls for EU to accept asylum seekers
Protesters hold a rally in Berlin on March 7, 2020. / AA
March 8, 2020

Rallying in the German capital Berlin on Saturday, thousands of protesters called on the EU to accept asylum seekers at Greece's border.

Gathering in a large rally organised by the Seebrucke (Sea Bridge) movement, protesters criticised the EU's migration policy with slogans calling for open borders and action to help asylum seekers.

A speaker at the demonstration said, "We know that there is space in Germany for asylum seekers who have been drowned, humiliated, tortured and killed at the Greek border."

The Seebrucke movement announced that 4,000 people attended the demonstration, with another 5,000 attending a similar demonstration in Hamburg.

Saying that the EU failed to keep its promises to support migrants in Turkey, Ankara recently announced it would no longer try to stop asylum seekers from reaching Europe.

Thousands of asylum seekers have since flocked to Turkey’s Edirne province — which borders Greece and Bulgaria — to make their way to Europe.

The Greek reaction to the asylum seekers has been harsh, with many battered, attacked and tear-gassed, and several killed by Greek forces.

Turkey, which already hosts nearly four million Syrian migrants, more than any other country in the world, has said it would be unable to absorb yet another refugee wave.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
EU to block imports via Nord Stream pipelines under new Russia sanctions
US designates group blamed for Kashmir attack as 'terrorists'
Abidjan eyes soft power rise through cinema
India's Karnataka state blames star cricketer Kohli, IPL team for deadly stampede
US Congress approves $9B in Trump cuts to foreign aid, public broadcasting funds
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye and Libya ink deal on mining, energy, and infrastructure
Trump scores big as US House passes landmark crypto bills
Netanyahu outlines plan to block Syrian troops in south, repeats false claim of 'Druze protection'
Israel is a habitual offender when it comes to bombing Gaza's churches. Here's a timeline
Israel's Netanyahu admits deadly Gaza church bombing 'a mistake'
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us