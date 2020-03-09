The Turkish army killed 18 YPG/PKK terrorists attempting to infiltrate northern Syrian territories, the National Defence Ministry said on Monday.

“Our heroic commandos neutralised 18 PKK/YPG terrorists trying to infiltrate the southern area of the [Operation] Peace Spring region,” said the defence ministry on Twitter.

Turkish authorities generally use the word "neutralised" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In another operation conducted by the Turkish armed forces, at least 13 YPG/PKK members were killed in area of [Operation] Euphrates Shield in northwestern Syria.

"13 YPG/PKK terrorists plotting an attack on the Turkish elements in the area of [Operation] Euphrates Shield from Tel Rifaat [northwestern Syria] were neutralised in a successful operation," the Turkish ministry earlier said on Twitter.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a series of successful operations across its border into northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor, enable peaceful settlement by locals, and protect civilians from attacks: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), Peace Spring (2019) and Spring Shield earlier this year.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.