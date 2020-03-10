Cities around the world deserted due to coronavirus
Cities around the world deserted due to coronavirusAs coronavirus epidemic spreading around the world, cities are becoming deserts amid fear of being infected drives people to stay their houses.
A waiter stands by empty tables outside a restaurant at St Mark's Square after the Italian government imposed a virtual lockdown on the north of Italy including Venice to try to contain a coronavirus outbreak, in Venice, Italy, March 9, 2020. / Reuters
March 10, 2020

Coronavirus stopped the life from Asia to Europe where the death toll continues to increase. Schools, international flights, religious pilgrims, tourism, stock markets and many other sectors are heavily affected as the virus infects more people. 

More than 4,000 people have died out of 114,300 coronavirus cases across 112 countries, mostly from China, Iran and Italy, since last December when the outbreak started in China's Wuhan. 

With all of Italy under lockdown, reeling financial markets and rioting prisoners, it remains to be seen how the country can cope. Over 9,000 people have become infected in Italy in little over two weeks, lending weight to the stringent measures announced by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Monday.

In Iran, not only citizens but also many politicians were infected with coronavirus which increases the fear among the Iranian society.

SOURCE:TRT World
