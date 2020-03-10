CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Coachella festival postponed amid virus concerns
The festival is organised by concert promoter Goldenvoice, which released a statement Tuesday saying it will be rescheduled for two weekends in October.
Coachella festival postponed amid virus concerns
In this file photo taken on April 14, 2019 view of the general ambiance at Coachella in Indio, California. / AFP Archive
March 10, 2020

The Coachella music festival in Southern California has been postponed amid virus concerns.

The festival is organised by concert promoter Goldenvoice, which released a statement Tuesday saying it will be rescheduled for two weekends in October.

Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean had been scheduled to headline the April festival, which attracts tens of thousands to the desert community of Indio, California, and the nearby cities of Palm Springs and Rancho Mirago.

The festival is held over two weekends has a reputation for eye-popping performances, including Beyonce’s 2018 set that became the Netflix film “Homecoming,” and the 2012 debut of a “hologram” of late rapper Tupac Shakur. 

This year’s festival was set to reunite Rage Against the Machine – which performed at the first Coachella festival in 1999.

Goldenvoice also puts on the country music festival Stagecoach in Indio. This year’s Stagecoach is scheduled to be held April 24-26 and with the headliners Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood and Eric Church.

Two people infected with COVID-19 have died in California.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
EU to block imports via Nord Stream pipelines under new Russia sanctions
US designates group blamed for Kashmir attack as 'terrorists'
Abidjan eyes soft power rise through cinema
India's Karnataka state blames star cricketer Kohli, IPL team for deadly stampede
US Congress approves $9B in Trump cuts to foreign aid, public broadcasting funds
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye and Libya ink deal on mining, energy, and infrastructure
Trump scores big as US House passes landmark crypto bills
Netanyahu outlines plan to block Syrian troops in south, repeats false claim of 'Druze protection'
Israel is a habitual offender when it comes to bombing Gaza's churches. Here's a timeline
Israel's Netanyahu admits deadly Gaza church bombing 'a mistake'
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us