TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey sent aid to 80 countries to help battle Covid-19 – vice president
Fuat Oktay says Ankara has sent masks, gloves and respirators across the globe to help countries in their battle against novel coronavirus.
Turkey sent aid to 80 countries to help battle Covid-19 – vice president
Turkey's medical aid packages are unloaded from a military cargo plane following its arrival at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington DC, US. May 1, 2020. / AA
May 15, 2020

Turkey has sent medical aid to 80 countries to fight the novel coronavirus, the country’s vice president said on Thursday.   

“We have had the opportunity to help 80 countries that have asked us for help so far,” Fuat Oktay said in an interview with online channel Yozgat Camlik TV.  

Turkey has 144,749 confirmed coronavirus cases and 4,007 deaths. The country has slowly started lifting its restrictions on movement as daily recoveries outnumber daily cases.  

The main demand from countries has been face masks, gloves and ventilators, Oktay said.  

He said two-thirds of the countries in the world had requested assistance from Turkey.   

After the outbreak in Wuhan, China in December, the virus which causes Covid-19 has spread to more than 200 countries and regions. 

The pandemic has killed more than 302,000 people worldwide with more than 4.4 million confirmed cases.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
EU to block imports via Nord Stream pipelines under new Russia sanctions
US designates group blamed for Kashmir attack as 'terrorists'
Abidjan eyes soft power rise through cinema
India's Karnataka state blames star cricketer Kohli, IPL team for deadly stampede
US Congress approves $9B in Trump cuts to foreign aid, public broadcasting funds
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye and Libya ink deal on mining, energy, and infrastructure
Trump scores big as US House passes landmark crypto bills
Netanyahu outlines plan to block Syrian troops in south, repeats false claim of 'Druze protection'
Israel is a habitual offender when it comes to bombing Gaza's churches. Here's a timeline
Israel's Netanyahu admits deadly Gaza church bombing 'a mistake'
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us