Turkey has sent medical aid to 80 countries to fight the novel coronavirus, the country’s vice president said on Thursday.

“We have had the opportunity to help 80 countries that have asked us for help so far,” Fuat Oktay said in an interview with online channel Yozgat Camlik TV.

Turkey has 144,749 confirmed coronavirus cases and 4,007 deaths. The country has slowly started lifting its restrictions on movement as daily recoveries outnumber daily cases.

The main demand from countries has been face masks, gloves and ventilators, Oktay said.

He said two-thirds of the countries in the world had requested assistance from Turkey.

After the outbreak in Wuhan, China in December, the virus which causes Covid-19 has spread to more than 200 countries and regions.

The pandemic has killed more than 302,000 people worldwide with more than 4.4 million confirmed cases.