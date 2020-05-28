CULTURE
Apple secures deal for Scorsese's next film starring DiCaprio, De Niro
“Killers of the Flower Moon” is the second major film that Apple has acquired and will star Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.
Actor Robert De Niro is pictured on the red carpet during the 22nd Sarajevo Film Festival in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, August 12, 2016. / Reuters Archive
May 28, 2020

Apple Inc has secured a deal for Hollywood veteran Martin Scorsese’s next film, “Killers of the Flower Moon,” US media reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

“Killers of the Flower Moon” will star Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro. It is the second major film that Apple has acquired after “Greyhound,” starring Tom Hanks, last year.

The film will be labelled an Apple Original Film, and ViacomCBS Inc’s Paramount Pictures will distribute it theatrically worldwide, according to reports from the Wall Street Journal and Deadline.

Apple beat rivals such as Netflix Inc that were also interested to produce the film, the WSJ reported.

Apple declined to comment. ViacomCBS was not immediately available for comment.

“Killers of the Flower Moon” is an adaptation of the non-fiction book of the same name, by David Grann. The book is based on an FBI investigation into the killings of Native American Osages during the 1920s.

Scorsese’s last film, The Irishman, was released on Netflix last year and helped the company boost its paid subscribers in the fourth quarter.

SOURCE:Reuters
