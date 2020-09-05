TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey concerned over Serbia’s moving embassy to Jerusalem
Turkey calls on all countries to abide by UN resolutions adopted on this matter, says Foreign Ministry in a statement.
Turkey concerned over Serbia’s moving embassy to Jerusalem
Photo shows Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey in the capital Ankara, Turkey. / AA
September 5, 2020

Turkey has expressed "deep concern" over Serbia’s decision to relocate its embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

"We call on all countries to abide by the UN resolutions adopted on this matter, respect the historical and legal status of Jerusalem, and refrain from steps that will make the resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict even more difficult," the Foreign Ministry said on Saturday in a written statement.

It recalled that the annexation of Jerusalem by Israel was rejected by the international community and the UN.

"It has been repeatedly emphasised in various UN resolutions that the Palestinian issue can only be solved with the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestine state on the basis of the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital," it underlined.

Any country’s moving its embassy to Jerusalem would be a clear violation of international law, it added.

READ MORE: Kosovo to recognise Israel and Serbia to move embassy to Jerusalem

US initiative

Turkey’s response came after US President Donald Trump announced on Friday that Serbia agreed to move its embassy to the contested city in July.

Serbian and Kosovar leaders met in a US-sponsored two-day dialogue in Washington where they reached an historic milestone, agreeing to normalise economic ties.

Serbia and Kosovo signed separate agreements with the US in which Serbia agreed to move its embassy to Jerusalem. Kosovo and Israel agreed to normalise relations and establish diplomatic ties.

Serbia also agreed to open a commercial office in Jerusalem in September.

READ MORE: Kosovo-Serbia: The US should act as a negotiator, not a cartographer

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye, Arab nations reaffirm Syria's unity, slam Israeli air strikes
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
'I was thrust into a nightmare': Turkish PhD student Rumeysa Ozturk shares trauma of ICE detention
Israel’s expansionist ambitions and the ongoing aggretion for Palestinian land
By Mohammad Alqeeq
Türkiye and Greek Cypriots resume UN talks as Cyprus stalemate continues
Türkiye condemns Israeli actions at Ibrahimi Mosque, calls for respect for sacred sites
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Ukraine's parliament endorses new government in major cabinet shake-up
Georgia detains two trying to sell illicit uranium worth $3M
Erdogan condemns Israeli attacks, reaffirms support for Syria in call with al Sharaa
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
G20 finance chiefs meet under tariff cloud in South Africa
Istanbul Airport named world's best for second consecutive year: survey
Türkiye played pivotal role in securing ceasefire in Syria's Sweida: sources
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us