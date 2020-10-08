Armenia has revoked the accreditation of a Russian journalist over news reports from occupied Karabakh – a scene of bitter clashes between Azerbaijani and Armenian soldiers.

In a Facebook statement, Novaya Gazeta's Russia correspondent Ilya Azar said his accreditation was cancelled by the Armenian Foreign Ministry and he was prohibited from engaging in journalism activities in the Armenia-occupied region.

Stating that Yerevan is attempting to limit the work of journalists in Nagorno-Karabakh, Azar said his accreditation was revoked due to his articles on Shusha and Lacin area of the region.

Azar said the promises of freedom of the press by Armenian authorities were now up for debate and added that his articles only reflected the reality on the ground.

Military loses on Armenia side higher

In a recent article, Azar reported that the military losses from the Armenian side were much higher than the announced official figures.

The article, which included eyewitness statements, said that in just one incident alone nearly 600 soldiers were meeting at a cultural centre in Shusha when it was hit by the Azerbaijani military.

Azar said that it was as if newly conscripted Armenian soldiers were given weapons and sent to death.

Renewed clashes

Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenians fought with artillery and heavy guns on Thursday as the United States, France and Russia stepped up efforts to secure a ceasefire and avert a wider war in the South Caucasus.

Azerbaijan said the city of Ganja had come under fire, deep inside its territory. Armenians who control the mountain enclave of occupied Karabakh inside Azerbaijan said Stepanakert, its main city, had been shelled by rival forces.

The continued fighting and rising tension underlined the difficulties facing the US, Russian and French officials meeting in Geneva to try to halt fighting in which at least 400 people have been killed since it broke out on September 27.

