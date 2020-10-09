WORLD
2 MIN READ
Hamas delegation flies to Russia for Palestinian unity talks
Hamas official says the visit will review the recent intra-Palestinian talks in order to gather international support to ensure the reconciliation process succeeds.
Hamas delegation flies to Russia for Palestinian unity talks
Palestinian factions, Fatah and Hamas, held talks in Turkey in September during which they agreed to hold legislative and presidential elections. / AA
October 9, 2020

A delegation from the Palestinian Hamas group has headed to the Russian capital Moscow to continue intra-Palestinian dialogue aimed to unite Palestinian groups.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency on Friday, the group's spokesperson, Abdel Latif al Qanoa, said, "the delegation, headed by the [Hamas] political bureau member Mousa Abu Marzook will meet officials from the Russian Foreign Ministry to discuss the Palestinian issue."

Qanoa said the visit will review the recent intra-Palestinian talks in order to gather international support to ensure the reconciliation process succeeds.

Meanwhile, Ahmed Majdalani, member of the Palestine Liberation Organisation's executive committee, welcomed the Russian invitation to enhance the reconciliation efforts. 

He, however, said before heading to Moscow, the Palestinian groups should agree on ending the internal divisions.

In August, Russia announced it will invite Palestinian groups to meet in Moscow to reconcile Hamas and Fatah.

READ MORE: Fatah and Hamas agree to hold first Palestinian elections since 2006

Reconciliation bids 

In February 2019, Moscow sponsored intra-Palestinian talks for 12 Palestinian groups where they agreed to confront the US' so-called "Deal of the Century."

Fatah and Hamas also held talks in Turkey in September during which they agreed to hold legislative and presidential elections.

Both parties have remained at odds since Hamas seized Gaza from Fatah in mid-2007 after several days of street fighting. 

In 2017, the two factions signed a reconciliation agreement in Cairo in hopes of ending years of animosity and division.

Terms of the agreement, however, have never been implemented amid deep-seated differences between the two movements.

READ MORE:Netanyahu flies to Russia after threatening war in Gaza

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye and Greek Cypriots resume UN talks as Cyprus stalemate continues
Türkiye condemns Israeli actions at Ibrahimi Mosque, calls for respect for sacred sites
Ukraine's parliament endorses new government in major cabinet shake-up
Georgia detains two trying to sell illicit uranium worth $3M
Erdogan condemns Israeli attacks, reaffirms support for Syria in call with al Sharaa
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
G20 finance chiefs meet under tariff cloud in South Africa
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Istanbul Airport named world's best for second consecutive year: survey
Türkiye played pivotal role in securing ceasefire in Syria's Sweida: sources
'Reckless behaviour': Israeli opposition leader blasts attacks on Syrian capital
Why Türkiye’s seas matter: Reclaiming sustainability and shaping the blue future
By Mustafa Baskara
French court orders release of Europe's longest-serving political prisoner
France hands over last military bases in Senegal
Deadly torrential rains batter Pakistan's Punjab province
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us