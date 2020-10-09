Turkey’s Anadolu Shipyard launched one of two cadet training warships for the Qatari Naval Forces under the agreement that was signed in 2018 at the Doha International Maritime Defense Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX 2018.)

The vessel was manufactured and designed in Turkey and has added some "special features" on the demand of the Qatari Emiri Navy.

The ship has the capacity to train 72 naval cadets. It was launched on Thursday in Istanbul Tuzla shipyard with the attendance of Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar, his Qatari counterpart Halid Bin Muhammed Al Attiyah, along with other defence and military officials.

“I wish our training ships to be auspicious for the friendly and brotherly Qatar Armed Forces and strengthen our brotherhood,” Akar said in his opening ceremony speech.

"Our relations with Qatar are at an excellent and exemplary level in every field, and both countries act as one heart, one fist in close cooperation and coordination on regional issues,” Akar added.

The ship is 90-metres-long and has 1,950 tons of full-load capacity. It can be used in weapon training and has a helipad for medium-size helicopters on the stern.

The head of Turkey’s Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB), Ismail Demir, said the funds of the current projects in the warship building sector are approaching $12 billion.

At DIMDEX 2018, Qatari officials signed separate agreements with other Turkish shipyards for another 17 military vessels, all of which will be outfitted with weapons built by Turkish defence manufacturer, Aselsan.

On the other hand, Turkey's military presence in Qatar serves the stability and peace not only for Qatar but the whole Gulf region, said the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday, the day after his working visit to Qatar.

"No one except for those making plans of chaos should be disturbed by Turkey and the Turkish military presence in the Gulf," said Erdogan.

Domestic amphibious assault ship TCG Anadolu

Turkey has made a considerable investment in improving its naval defences in the last decade, increasing the number of warships and military vessels and relying on homegrown technology.

TCG Anadolu occupies a special place because the warship is Turkey’s first light aircraft carrier, enabling the country to join the club of aircraft carriers. Anadolu, is scheduled to join the Turkish Navy’s inventory this year.

Construction of the vessel began in 2016 at a shipyard in the Tuzla district of Istanbul, where efforts to build the ship continue.

At its full capacity, Anadolu will be able to displace 27,000 tons, with a length of 231 metres with a width of 32 metres, and can also reach speeds of 21 knots, which nearly equals to 39 kilometres per hour.

The formidable warship can also carry four mechanised, two air-cushioned and two military personnel landing vehicles, along with helicopters and drones.

The vessel is intended to meet the Turkish Navy's various needs -- such as sustaining long-endurance, long-distance military combat or humanitarian relief operations -- while also acting as a command centre and flagship for the Turkish Navy.