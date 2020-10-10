POLITICS
4 MIN READ
China TV airs NBA first time since Hong Kong row
China's state broadcaster CCTV ends a year-long blackout of NBA games, following a tweet from Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey in support of Hong Kong protests.
China TV airs NBA first time since Hong Kong row
View of graffiti of Kobe Bryant, the late American professional NBA basketball player in Guangzhou city, south China's Guangdong province, May 15, 2020. / AFP Archive
October 10, 2020

Basketball fans in Beijing have cheered national broadcaster CCTV's decision to resume broadcasts of NBA games after a year-long absence brought on by a dispute over politics in Hong Kong.

CCTV aired Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat on Friday, the first time the league appeared on the network since the rift that started when Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey tweeted support for anti-government protesters in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.

READ MORE: Harden 'sorry' to China as Rockets on defence over Hong Kong tweet

Fans welcome decision 

Eighteen-year-old high school student Li Xinyu said he considered the timing meaningful following the death of Lakers great Kobe Bryant earlier this year and his former team's subsequent playoff run.

"Yes, I am really surprised," Li said. "It is really shocking and significant for us that we can watch the NBA final again on CCTV's sports channel."

Yang Haoyu, also 18, said basketball was bigger than anything one person had said or done.

"The NBA is an organisation for all basketball fans and individual behaviors should not have a big impact(s) on the sport and make the majority of the fans suffer," Yang said.

And like most fans, 22-year-old migrant worker Deng Jinqi was just tired of watches games on his phone.

"Now we can watch the game on a large TV screen and you can even lie on the sofa comfortably to enjoy," he said.

CCTV hails NBA's 'goodwill' gestures 

CCTV quickly halted its relationship with the NBA after Morey’s tweet, even though the post was quickly deleted. 

China's Communist leaders are extremely sensitive to anything they view as outside interference in domestic political affairs, including in Hong Kong, a former British colony where protests broke out last year over deteriorating civil liberties.

NBA games have been available to Chinese fans on the streaming service Tencent, another of the league’s broadcast partners.

CCTV's operator said it had taken note of good wishes extended to Chinese fans during the recently passed Chinese National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival, as well as "the goodwill continuously expressed by the NBA for some time," including more than $1 million in medical supplies sent to China by the league to assist coronavirus relief efforts there.

The Heat held off the Los Angeles 111-108 to cut the Lakers' lead in the series to 3-2.

Los Angeles Lakers will try again to close out the Miami Heat for the 2020 NBA title, despite Lakers' game-five loss on Friday.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye and Greek Cypriots resume UN talks as Cyprus stalemate continues
Türkiye condemns Israeli actions at Ibrahimi Mosque, calls for respect for sacred sites
Ukraine's parliament endorses new government in major cabinet shake-up
Georgia detains two trying to sell illicit uranium worth $3M
Erdogan condemns Israeli attacks, reaffirms support for Syria in call with al Sharaa
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
G20 finance chiefs meet under tariff cloud in South Africa
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Istanbul Airport named world's best for second consecutive year: survey
Türkiye played pivotal role in securing ceasefire in Syria's Sweida: sources
'Reckless behaviour': Israeli opposition leader blasts attacks on Syrian capital
Why Türkiye’s seas matter: Reclaiming sustainability and shaping the blue future
By Mustafa Baskara
French court orders release of Europe's longest-serving political prisoner
France hands over last military bases in Senegal
Deadly torrential rains batter Pakistan's Punjab province
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us