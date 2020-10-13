POLITICS
J&J Covid vaccine trial paused after volunteer takes ill
Johnson & Johnson says from its 60,000 volunteers, only one patient became sick with an unexplained illness.
Johnson & Johnson said October 12, 2020, it has temporarily halted its Covid-19 vaccine trial because one of its participants became sick. / AFP
October 13, 2020

Johnson & Johnson has temporarily paused its Covid-19 vaccine trial.

The move comes after one of its 60,000 participants became ill.

"We have temporarily paused further dosing in all our Covid-19 vaccine candidate clinical trials, including the Phase 3 ENSEMBLE trial, due to an unexplained illness in a study participant," the company said in a statement on Monday.

The pause means the online enrollment system has been closed for the 60,000-patient clinical trial while the independent patient safety committee is convened.

J&J said that serious adverse events (SAEs) are "an expected part of any clinical study, especially large studies." 

Company guidelines allowed them to pause a study to determine if the SAE was related to the drug in question and whether to resume study.

The company's Phase 3 trial began recruiting participants in late September, with a goal of enrolling up to 60,000 volunteers across more than 200 sites in the US and around the world.

The other countries where the trials were taking place were Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru and South Africa.

SOURCE:AFP
