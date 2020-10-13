WORLD
2 MIN READ
Thai police and anti-govt protesters scuffle ahead of demonstration
Protests since mid-July have brought the highest pressure in years on Thailand's ruling establishment, with protesters also calling for reforms to curb the monarchy of King Maha Vajiralongkorn, once a taboo subject.
Thai police and anti-govt protesters scuffle ahead of demonstration
Anti-government activists during a protest against government and monarchy near the Democracy Monument in Bangkok, October 13, 2020. / Reuters
October 13, 2020

Thai police and protesters have scuffled in Bangkok on the eve of a major planned anti-government demonstration and police said at least four people had been detained.

Trouble broke out when hundreds of protesters gathered on Tuesday near the Democracy Monument, a focal point of three months of demonstrations to demand a new constitution and the removal of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, a former junta leader.

Protesters pushed up against a police line and some threw blue paint over the officers. Police, meanwhile, demolished a tent that had been set up by the protesters.

READ MORE: Thai protesters come out in big numbers to demand reforms

Some arrested

A Thai police spokesman said some people for whom there were outstanding arrest warrants had been detained and that they would now face the legal process. There had been "four or five" arrests, he said.

Thai Lawyers for Human Rights said at least nine people had been arrested and that one was injured.

Tuesday was a public holiday to mark four years since the death of the incumbent king's father, King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

READ MORE: Scores protest against Thai government in Bangkok

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye and Greek Cypriots resume UN talks as Cyprus stalemate continues
Türkiye condemns Israeli actions at Ibrahimi Mosque, calls for respect for sacred sites
Ukraine's parliament endorses new government in major cabinet shake-up
Georgia detains two trying to sell illicit uranium worth $3M
Erdogan condemns Israeli attacks, reaffirms support for Syria in call with al Sharaa
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
G20 finance chiefs meet under tariff cloud in South Africa
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Istanbul Airport named world's best for second consecutive year: survey
Türkiye played pivotal role in securing ceasefire in Syria's Sweida: sources
'Reckless behaviour': Israeli opposition leader blasts attacks on Syrian capital
Why Türkiye’s seas matter: Reclaiming sustainability and shaping the blue future
By Mustafa Baskara
French court orders release of Europe's longest-serving political prisoner
France hands over last military bases in Senegal
Deadly torrential rains batter Pakistan's Punjab province
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us