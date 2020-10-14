WORLD
Malaysia's king delays key government-formation meetings due to virus curbs
King Sultan Abdullah was going to meet top leaders from key political parties to verify support for opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim, who could replace Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.
Malaysia opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on October 13, 2020. / Reuters
October 14, 2020

Malaysia's King Sultan Abdullah has postponed all meetings scheduled for the next two weeks due to coronavirus curbs, a senior palace official has said, as opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim bids to replace Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

Anwar met the king on Tuesday to prove he has a "convincing" parliamentary majority to form a new government.

The king had been scheduled to meet top leaders from key political parties to verify support for Anwar but all appointments have been postponed due to a two-week partial lockdown in the capital city of Kuala Lumpur and the state of Selangor which took effect on Wednesday, palace comptroller Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said.

New dates will be decided once the curbs are lifted, Ahmad Fadil said.

In a statement, the top leaders of the opposition Democratic Action Party and Amanah said they had initially been summoned for separate audiences with the king.

"However, last night His Majesty's senior private secretary informed us that both sessions with His Majesty have been postponed," read the statement, signed off by DAP Secretary-General Lim Guan Eng and Amanah President Mohamad Sabu.

They did not say if new dates had been set.

Proof of support

At a news conference on Monday, Anwar said he had presented documents to the king to prove he had the support of over 120 lawmakers in the 222-seat parliament.

But the palace later said in a statement that Anwar had submitted the number of lawmakers that he said supported him, but not the identities of his supporters.

The king plays a largely ceremonial role but he can appoint a prime minister who in his view is likely to command a majority. New governments are usually elected in Malaysia but the king plays a role in certain instances.

Earlier this year, at the height of political wrangling that saw to the collapse of the administration of Mahathir Mohamad, the king appointed Muhyiddin as premier after meeting every member of parliament to learn who they support.

Critics say Muhyiddin, who has survived on a two-seat parliamentary majority, had stolen power by shifting alliances instead of earning it at the ballot box.

SOURCE:Reuters
