WORLD
3 MIN READ
Uganda police raid offices of presidential hopeful Bobi Wine
Wine, a musician-turned-legislator whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, was meeting with other leaders of his National Unity Platform party when the police swooped in and cordoned off the area.
Uganda police raid offices of presidential hopeful Bobi Wine
Ugandan politician Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine, in Kampala, Uganda, on February 24, 2020. / Reuters
October 14, 2020

Armed police have "besieged" the campaign headquarters of Bobi Wine, a pop star and politician who is seeking Uganda's presidency in elections set for 2021.

Police confiscated items such as security cameras and supplies of red berets that are symbols of Wine's popular campaign, David Lewis Rubongoya, an official with Wine's party who was at the scene in the Ugandan capital, Kampala, said on Wednesday.

“They have taken away everything,” he said.

READ MORE:Uganda's Bobi Wine sings against virus, criticises leaders

Wine and other party officials have not been arrested, he said.

But in a Twitter post Wine reported that “comrades had been injured” after police raided his headquarters and seized documents and other items.

A police spokesman did not immediately respond to questions but authorities frequently accuse Wine and others in the opposition of disobeying orders aimed at protecting public peace.

Wine, who has been arrested many times in recent years, has captured the imagination of many Ugandans with his persistent calls for President Yoweri Museveni to retire.

Museveni, 76, has ruled Uganda since taking power by force in 1986. 

Critics accuse him of relying on the armed forces to stay in power. He is able to seek another term after the legislature voted to remove constitutional age limits on the presidency.

Museveni accuses Wine of encouraging young people to riot and has charged that people associated with Wine are "a misguided group being used by some foreigners to destabilise" this East African country that has never witnessed a peaceful transfer of power since independence from British colonial rule in 1962.

READ MORE:Uganda police detain Bobi Wine, foil meeting with supporters

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Türkiye and Greek Cypriots resume UN talks as Cyprus stalemate continues
Türkiye condemns Israeli actions at Ibrahimi Mosque, calls for respect for sacred sites
Ukraine's parliament endorses new government in major cabinet shake-up
Georgia detains two trying to sell illicit uranium worth $3M
Erdogan condemns Israeli attacks, reaffirms support for Syria in call with al Sharaa
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
G20 finance chiefs meet under tariff cloud in South Africa
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Istanbul Airport named world's best for second consecutive year: survey
Türkiye played pivotal role in securing ceasefire in Syria's Sweida: sources
'Reckless behaviour': Israeli opposition leader blasts attacks on Syrian capital
Why Türkiye’s seas matter: Reclaiming sustainability and shaping the blue future
By Mustafa Baskara
French court orders release of Europe's longest-serving political prisoner
France hands over last military bases in Senegal
Deadly torrential rains batter Pakistan's Punjab province
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us