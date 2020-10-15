WORLD
3 MIN READ
Facebook removes Advance NZ party’s page citing Covid-19 misinformation
The tech giant said it removed Advance New Zealand party's Facebook page as the party has repeatedly violated misinformation policies.
Facebook removes Advance NZ party’s page citing Covid-19 misinformation
This photo taken on September 9, 2020 shows aspiring New Zealand politician Billy Te Kahika Jr. at a campaign rally in Mangawhai. / AFP
October 15, 2020

Facebook has shut down the page of conspiracy-embracing political party Advance New Zealand, accusing it of spreading misinformation about the coronavirus.

"We don't allow anyone to share misinformation on our platforms about Covid-19 that could lead to imminent physical harm," a spokesperson for the social media giant told AFP.

The action taken on Thursday just two days out from a general election prompted the party's co-leader Billy Te Kahika – who has amassed a huge following using the online platform – to accuse Facebook of meddling in the upcoming vote.

"Facebook have now officially interfered with the New Zealand 2020 elections," Te Kahika said in a live video posted to his personal Facebook page shortly after the takedown.

"They did it in the middle of a broadcast and it's unbelievable, guys. This is amazing... they've actually carried through with the threat."

Covid misinformation

Facebook said it would enforce its policies on coronavirus misinformation "regardless of anyone's political position or party affiliation".

"We removed Advance New Zealand/New Zealand Public Party's Facebook Page for repeated violations" of misinformation policies, it said.

Te Kahika, a former blues musician, is standing for parliament after his social media posts claiming Covid-19 is fake and part of a conspiracy to enslave people became wildly popular in New Zealand.

He accused Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern of being behind Facebook's decision to remove the page.

"This is not North Korea, this is not China, but the way this government's behaving you'd think it is," he said.

Te Kahika's supporters expressed outrage online.

"They did this to Trump, you're both a threat to the establishment," commented one, while another said "the more they fight you, the more credible they make you".

READ MORE:In a reversal, Facebook to ban Holocaust denial and distortion posts

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye and Greek Cypriots resume UN talks as Cyprus stalemate continues
Türkiye condemns Israeli actions at Ibrahimi Mosque, calls for respect for sacred sites
Ukraine's parliament endorses new government in major cabinet shake-up
Georgia detains two trying to sell illicit uranium worth $3M
Erdogan condemns Israeli attacks, reaffirms support for Syria in call with al Sharaa
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
G20 finance chiefs meet under tariff cloud in South Africa
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Istanbul Airport named world's best for second consecutive year: survey
Türkiye played pivotal role in securing ceasefire in Syria's Sweida: sources
'Reckless behaviour': Israeli opposition leader blasts attacks on Syrian capital
Why Türkiye’s seas matter: Reclaiming sustainability and shaping the blue future
By Mustafa Baskara
French court orders release of Europe's longest-serving political prisoner
France hands over last military bases in Senegal
Deadly torrential rains batter Pakistan's Punjab province
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us