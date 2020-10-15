WORLD
3 MIN READ
Militants kill several oil workers, security personnel in southern Pakistan
The attack was claimed by the Baluchistan Liberation Front, a secessionist insurgent group that has operated in the region for decades.
Militants kill several oil workers, security personnel in southern Pakistan
In this file photo, troops of Pakistan's paramilitary force patrol in Pakistani tribal area of Darra Adam Khel, near Peshawar, Pakistan, Monday, May 11, 2009. / AP
October 15, 2020

Militants ambushed a convoy of Pakistani oil and gas workers escorted by paramilitary troops in the restive southwestern province of Balochistan, killing 15 people, intelligence officials have said.

The attack on Thursday was claimed by the Balochistan Liberation Front, a secessionist insurgent group that has operated in the region for decades.

According to two intelligence officials, seven employees of Pakistan’s Oil and Gas Development Company were killed, along with eight members of Pakistan’s Frontier Corps who were protecting the convoy.

The attack took place in Ormara, not far from Gwadar Port, being developed by China, on the Arabian Sea. The port is a key component of Beijing’s multi-billion dollar road-and-belt project linking Beijing to Central and South Asia.

Both the Balochistan Liberation Front and the Balochistan Liberation Army operate in the southwestern Balochistan province, staging relentless attacks to press their demands for independence. 

They have taken particular aim at the multi-billion dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. The project — including everything from roads to power plants — will link Pakistan's Gwadar to Kashgar in China’s Xinjiang province.

Attack condemned

The Chief Minister of Balochistan Jam Kamal condemned the ambush, calling it a “cowardly terrorist attack.”

The secessionists have taken responsibility for attacks on the Karachi Stock Exchange earlier this year, the Intercontinental Hotel in Gwadar last year and the Chinese Consulate in Karachi.

Thursday's attack is the second in as many days. 

On Wednesday, six Pakistani troops were killed in North Waziristan and another soldier was killed in Bajur region, both former tribal areas that are now part of Khyber Pukhtunkhwa province which, like Baluchistan, borders Afghanistan.

Pakistan’s border areas served as a base for the Pakistani Taliban and other militants until a few years ago, when the army claimed it cleared the region of insurgents, though occasional attacks have continued, raising fears the Pakistani Taliban are regrouping.

READ MORE:UN: Thousands of anti-Pakistan militants hiding in Afghanistan

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Türkiye and Greek Cypriots resume UN talks as Cyprus stalemate continues
Türkiye condemns Israeli actions at Ibrahimi Mosque, calls for respect for sacred sites
Ukraine's parliament endorses new government in major cabinet shake-up
Georgia detains two trying to sell illicit uranium worth $3M
Erdogan condemns Israeli attacks, reaffirms support for Syria in call with al Sharaa
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
G20 finance chiefs meet under tariff cloud in South Africa
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Istanbul Airport named world's best for second consecutive year: survey
Türkiye played pivotal role in securing ceasefire in Syria's Sweida: sources
'Reckless behaviour': Israeli opposition leader blasts attacks on Syrian capital
Why Türkiye’s seas matter: Reclaiming sustainability and shaping the blue future
By Mustafa Baskara
French court orders release of Europe's longest-serving political prisoner
France hands over last military bases in Senegal
Deadly torrential rains batter Pakistan's Punjab province
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us