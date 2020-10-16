WORLD
4 MIN READ
Anwar Ibrahim in hot water with Malaysian police over bid to become PM
Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim has been summoned for an investigation into a list of lawmakers allegedly backing his bid to claim the premiership.
Anwar Ibrahim in hot water with Malaysian police over bid to become PM
Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim at a press conference after meeting the king, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. October 13, 2020. / AP
October 16, 2020

Malaysia’s opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim is set to be questioned by police over his claim that he has a list of lawmakers supporting his bid to oust the government.

Anwar met the nation’s king on Tuesday to show evidence that he has majority support in Parliament to form a new government and unseat Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, who only has a thin two-seat majority in the house.

Police said in a statement on Thursday they received 113 complaints over a list of 121 lawmakers allegedly backing Anwar. 

They didn’t disclose details of the complaints but a list is making its rounds on social media.

READ MORE: Malaysia's Anwar says secured 'strong majority' to form government

Police said they are investigating the complaints under provisions in the penal code covering statements of public mischief and a multimedia law on the improper use of network facilities to harass someone. 

Anwar has been summoned to the police headquarters to give his statement on Friday.

Anwar, 73, has said the king will meet leaders of political parties to verify his claim but hasn’t commented on the police investigation.

Muhyiddin, who took power in March after causing the collapse of Anwar’s reformist alliance, has previously dismissed Anwar’s claim of having secured the support of a majority of lawmakers to unseat him but faced increasing pressure this week.

After Anwar’s audience with the king, the key ally in Muhyiddin’s ruling coalition threatened to withdraw support for the government amid anger over being sidelined despite being the biggest party.

READ MORE: Malaysian PM wins crucial test of support, boots house speaker

Several lawmakers, both in the ruling coalition and the opposition, have also sought a vote of no confidence against Muhyiddin when Parliament resumes on November 2. But the motion may be thwarted by the house speaker, who is aligned with the premier.

Muhyiddin has said he would leave it to King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah to decide on the political tussle, which is likely to drag on as the monarch has postponed meetings with party leaders due to restrictions imposed in Kuala Lumpur this week to stem a surge in coronavirus cases.

The king on Thursday advised political leaders to “avoid plunging the country into another political crisis” during the pandemic. In a statement, he urged politicians to settle their dispute through negotiations and under legal processes based on the constitution.

READ MORE: Malaysia’s conviction of former prime minister Razak sets precedent

Anwar’s Alliance of Hope was elected in 2018 but collapsed after Muhyiddin withdrew his party and tied up with the opposition to form a Malay-centric government in March. Then-Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad resigned in protest, saying he wouldn’t work with parties accused of corruption that he ousted in the 2018 polls.

If Anwar succeeds, it would mark a dramatic comeback after his roller-coaster political journey since the 1990s.

In 2018, former Malaysian deputy prime minister and opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim was released from prison, just days after a shock election victory for the opposition. Anwar had joined forces with the man who first sent him to prison, Mahathir Mohammad, to defeat the coalition that had ruled the country since independence. 

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Türkiye and Greek Cypriots resume UN talks as Cyprus stalemate continues
Türkiye condemns Israeli actions at Ibrahimi Mosque, calls for respect for sacred sites
Ukraine's parliament endorses new government in major cabinet shake-up
Georgia detains two trying to sell illicit uranium worth $3M
Erdogan condemns Israeli attacks, reaffirms support for Syria in call with al Sharaa
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
G20 finance chiefs meet under tariff cloud in South Africa
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Istanbul Airport named world's best for second consecutive year: survey
Türkiye played pivotal role in securing ceasefire in Syria's Sweida: sources
'Reckless behaviour': Israeli opposition leader blasts attacks on Syrian capital
Why Türkiye’s seas matter: Reclaiming sustainability and shaping the blue future
By Mustafa Baskara
French court orders release of Europe's longest-serving political prisoner
France hands over last military bases in Senegal
Deadly torrential rains batter Pakistan's Punjab province
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us