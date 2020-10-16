WORLD
3 MIN READ
Greece deploys sound cannons to shock and block migrants
Greek authorities have reportedly deployed strong sound generating devices to deter migrants from entering its borders.
Greece deploys sound cannons to shock and block migrants
Greek security members patrol near Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing, in Kastanies, Greece March 12, 2020. / Reuters
October 16, 2020

Greece has reportedly installed two Long Range Acoustic Devices (LRAD) that can produce deafening sound waves in the area bordering Turkey to prevent refugees from entering the country. 

The devices have been delivered to Greek border security forces, according to the media reports.

People who are exposed to the LRAD can go on to suffer from deafness, severe pain and serious health problems.

The LRAD system is a controversial weapon with which to control crowds such as riots and protests.

The strong sound producers can also be used to deter wildlife from airport runways, gas and oil platforms, industrial and energy plants. 

Four drones, 15 thermal cameras, five Zodiacs boats and 10 armoured patrol vehicles (APV) were also integrated into the border surveillance system.

Greece has begun the construction of a new fence across its northeastern border with Turkey, and it will be 27 kilometres long, while eight elevated observatories will be used by the army.

Greek border forces torture migrants

Asylum seekers attempting to reach Europe with hopes of a brighter future are being tortured by Greek border authorities before being forced back towards no man's land at the Greece-Turkey border in Edirne's Uzunkopru.

Refugees in Uzunkopru toldTRT World some of them had been tortured as well as stripped of their clothes and possessions by Greek border police who detained them as they were trying to enter the country. Showing the scars on their backs, they said the authorities had forced them back to no man's land in the cold, almost naked.

On 5 March, TRT World spoke to at least 20 to 30 people ––mainly men, some women and children –– who were intercepted by Greece security officials while trying to cross into Kastanies, Greece. The names of the asylum seekers who spoke to TRT World have been withheld at their request.

Children among them were also sent back in the freezing temperatures, TRT World reporters witnessed.

The migrant flow does not only occur from the border, for the Aegean Sea offers the main route for reaching Europe.

However, Greek coast guards are known for their ruthless behaviour towards refugees. They have historically tried to sink boats trying to enter the Greek islands.

It is because of these attacks that Turkish forces have been forced to rescue many asylum seekers.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye and Greek Cypriots resume UN talks as Cyprus stalemate continues
Türkiye condemns Israeli actions at Ibrahimi Mosque, calls for respect for sacred sites
Ukraine's parliament endorses new government in major cabinet shake-up
Georgia detains two trying to sell illicit uranium worth $3M
Erdogan condemns Israeli attacks, reaffirms support for Syria in call with al Sharaa
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
G20 finance chiefs meet under tariff cloud in South Africa
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Istanbul Airport named world's best for second consecutive year: survey
Türkiye played pivotal role in securing ceasefire in Syria's Sweida: sources
'Reckless behaviour': Israeli opposition leader blasts attacks on Syrian capital
Why Türkiye’s seas matter: Reclaiming sustainability and shaping the blue future
By Mustafa Baskara
French court orders release of Europe's longest-serving political prisoner
France hands over last military bases in Senegal
Deadly torrential rains batter Pakistan's Punjab province
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us