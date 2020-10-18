POLITICS
Scores of pilot whales die after beaching in New Zealand
New Zealand Department of Conservation said several pilot whales stranded and died on the country’s North Island.
People tend to stranded whales in the Coromandel, New Zealand October 17, 2020. / Reuters
October 18, 2020

More than a dozen pilot whales have died in New Zealand after beaching on the country's North Island.

Rescuers and volunteers worked all day on Saturday to refloat about 25 of the animals, part of a pod of about 40 to 50 pilot whales who got stranded earlier that day on a beach in the Coromandel Peninsula.

Five dead pilot whales were discovered late on Saturday night at a site thought to be the original stranding location, the Department of Conservation said on Sunday.

"Although the high tide at about 9pm on Saturday night had allowed the stranded whales to be refloated, members of the pod restranded this morning – including several on rocky outcrops at the bay," the Department said in a statement on its Facebook account.

"Sadly, about dozen have died after restranding on the rocks this morning. However, we are encouraged by the fact the majority of the stranded whales have re-joined the pod this morning and have been chaperoned out to deep water."

SOURCE:Reuters
