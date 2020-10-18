CULTURE
3 MIN READ
Egyptian comedian released after over two years in prison without trial
Popular satirical TV programme comedian, Shady Abu Zaid, was released from a Cairo police station after more than two years in prison without a trial, a rights lawyer says.
Egyptian comedian released after over two years in prison without trial
Photo of Egyptian comedian Shady Abu Zaid taken from The World Movement for Democracy's website on October 18, 2020. / Getty Images
October 18, 2020

Egyptian authorities have released a comedian who was working for a popular satirical TV programme after more than two years in prison without trial.

Attorney Mokhtar Mounir said on Sunday that Shady Abu Zaid was released from a Cairo police station late Saturday, but as part of his terms of release must report to a police station twice a week.

His sister, Roula Abu Zaid, confirmed the news in a Facebook post and shared a photo of the siblings and their friends at home after his release.

"Shady took a release with precautionary measures and currently with us at home," the post said.

Police arrested Abu Zaid in May 2018 after plain-clothed security officers raided his house in Cairo. He was charged with joining an outlawed group, a reference to the banned Muslim Brotherhood, and disseminating false news.

Earlier this month, a court ordered his conditional release after he exceeded the allowed two-year period for pretrial detention.

READ MORE: Egypt arrests top Muslim Brotherhood leader

One of many Sisi critics

Abu Zaid was working on camera for a satirical program whose host was a puppet named Abla Fahita. The show has since been canceled. Before his arrest, he also produced a show called “The Rich Content” that was popular on social media networks.

In 2016, he attracted controversy for handing out balloons made of inflated condoms to police officers on the fifth anniversary of the 2011 uprising that toppled former President Hosni Mubarak and had been aimed at reforming the state's heavy-handed security apparatus.

Abu Zaid was one of many government critics behind bars in Egypt amid a years-long crackdown by the government of President Abdel Fattah el Sisi on the media. 

More than 60 journalists are in jail in Egypt, according to the International Press Institute, with the country ranked among the world’s worst jailers of journalists.

READ MORE: Egypt's crackdown on social media influencers reignites #Metoo campaign

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Türkiye and Greek Cypriots resume UN talks as Cyprus stalemate continues
Türkiye condemns Israeli actions at Ibrahimi Mosque, calls for respect for sacred sites
Ukraine's parliament endorses new government in major cabinet shake-up
Georgia detains two trying to sell illicit uranium worth $3M
Erdogan condemns Israeli attacks, reaffirms support for Syria in call with al Sharaa
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
G20 finance chiefs meet under tariff cloud in South Africa
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Istanbul Airport named world's best for second consecutive year: survey
Türkiye played pivotal role in securing ceasefire in Syria's Sweida: sources
'Reckless behaviour': Israeli opposition leader blasts attacks on Syrian capital
Why Türkiye’s seas matter: Reclaiming sustainability and shaping the blue future
By Mustafa Baskara
French court orders release of Europe's longest-serving political prisoner
France hands over last military bases in Senegal
Deadly torrential rains batter Pakistan's Punjab province
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us