BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Italy announces new stimulus package to revive virus-hit economy
Among measures to support the health and education system, the Italian government will set up a $4.7 billion fund to compensate companies worst hit by coronavirus lockdowns.
Italy announces new stimulus package to revive virus-hit economy
Restaurant's menu is seen in downtown Rome, Italy, on October 15, 2019. / Reuters
October 18, 2020

Italy has approved a new stimulus package in its 2021 budget to foster an economic rebound from the recession caused by the coronavirus crisis.

A government statement said on Sunday that the $4.7-billion package was approved at a late-night cabinet meeting.

The ruling coalition, led by the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and centre-left PD party, agreed on a preliminary version of the stimulus package, a government source said, leaving final details to be hammered out.

Among measures to support the health and education system, the government will set up a $4.7 billion (4 billion euro) fund to compensate companies worst hit by coronavirus lockdowns.

READ MORE: Coronavirus panic grows in Italy, halts daily life and infects the economy

Temporary lay-offs

The budget also extends temporary layoff schemes for companies with workers on furlough and offers tax breaks to support employment in the poor south of the country.

One of the European countries worst hit by the pandemic, Italy has forecast a 9 percent economic contraction for 2020 and a budget deficit equating to 10.8 percent of gross domestic product.

The expansionary package is expected to keep Italy's deficit next year to 7 percent of economic output, up from a 5.7 percent forecast in April, reflecting the additional spending.

Italy has forecast economic growth of 6 percent in 2021.

Expansionary measures next year will total 40 billion euros, including cheap loans and grants from the European Union's Recovery Fund, Gualtieri told lawmakers this month.

READ MORE:Italy reports record new Covid-19 infections – latest updates

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye and Greek Cypriots resume UN talks as Cyprus stalemate continues
Türkiye condemns Israeli actions at Ibrahimi Mosque, calls for respect for sacred sites
Ukraine's parliament endorses new government in major cabinet shake-up
Georgia detains two trying to sell illicit uranium worth $3M
Erdogan condemns Israeli attacks, reaffirms support for Syria in call with al Sharaa
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
G20 finance chiefs meet under tariff cloud in South Africa
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Istanbul Airport named world's best for second consecutive year: survey
Türkiye played pivotal role in securing ceasefire in Syria's Sweida: sources
'Reckless behaviour': Israeli opposition leader blasts attacks on Syrian capital
Why Türkiye’s seas matter: Reclaiming sustainability and shaping the blue future
By Mustafa Baskara
French court orders release of Europe's longest-serving political prisoner
France hands over last military bases in Senegal
Deadly torrential rains batter Pakistan's Punjab province
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us