WORLD
3 MIN READ
Kyrgyz acting president seeks constitution change to run for full term
Sadyr Japarov, 51, took over as acting president last week after unrest toppled his predecessor Sooronbay Jeenbekov's government.
Kyrgyz acting president seeks constitution change to run for full term
Kyrgyzstan's Prime Minister Sadyr Zhaparov attends an official transfer of the power ceremony at the Kyrgyzstan Parliament in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, October 16, 2020. / AP
October 19, 2020

Kyrgyzstan's new acting president Sadyr Japarov, who came to power last week in a popular uprising, has said he plans to run for a full term if the country amends its constitution to allow it.

Japarov's new ambitions could put him at odds with some of the political parties that helped bring him to power, which had backed him only as an interim leader to chart a path out of a political crisis which followed a disputed election.

The constitution bars caretaker presidents from running in elections they oversee.

"Parliament is currently preparing amendments to laws governing presidential and parliamentary elections," Japarov told the Russia 24 news channel in an interview on Monday.

"If I am able to run as a result of those amendments, I will do so."

READ MORE: Lawmakers oppose Japarov's election in crisis-prone Kyrgyzstan

Disputed parliamentary election

A nationalist opposition figure who had been serving a sentence for attempting to kidnap a political opponent, Japarov was freed from prison by his followers during violent protests which followed a disputed parliamentary election on October 4.

Parliament named him prime minister last week and Jeenbekov confirmed him before quitting. His rise so far appears to have been blessed by Kyrgyzstan's key ally Russia, which indicated its support for his cabinet. The uprising was the third popular revolt to topple a president in Kyrgyzstan since 2005.

As prime minister and acting head of state, Japarov must now oversee a rerun of the parliamentary election as well as a vote for a new president. Dates for both votes have yet to be set. Amending the constitution could require a referendum.

READ MORE: Kyrgyz PM claims presidential powers as Jeenbekov quits

More than a temporary leader

Japarov last week named his closest ally Kamchybek Tashiyev head of state security, and published a long-term programme, a clear hint he planned to become more than a temporary leader.

In the Russia 24 interview, he also reassured Moscow it would remain Bishkek's No.1 ally and ruled out the revision of any bilateral deals. Kyrgyzstan borders China and hosts a Russian air base.

"Our ties with Russia are multifaceted and we cannot be distant from Russia in terms of geopolitics, or military cooperation, or economy," Japarov said.

READ MORE: Kyrgyzstan's acting president wages war against crime, corruption

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye and Greek Cypriots resume UN talks as Cyprus stalemate continues
Türkiye condemns Israeli actions at Ibrahimi Mosque, calls for respect for sacred sites
Ukraine's parliament endorses new government in major cabinet shake-up
Georgia detains two trying to sell illicit uranium worth $3M
Erdogan condemns Israeli attacks, reaffirms support for Syria in call with al Sharaa
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
G20 finance chiefs meet under tariff cloud in South Africa
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Istanbul Airport named world's best for second consecutive year: survey
Türkiye played pivotal role in securing ceasefire in Syria's Sweida: sources
'Reckless behaviour': Israeli opposition leader blasts attacks on Syrian capital
Why Türkiye’s seas matter: Reclaiming sustainability and shaping the blue future
By Mustafa Baskara
French court orders release of Europe's longest-serving political prisoner
France hands over last military bases in Senegal
Deadly torrential rains batter Pakistan's Punjab province
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us