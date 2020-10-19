WORLD
3 MIN READ
Guinea opposition leader declares victory in presidential poll
Cellou Dalein Diallo, 68, made the announcement without waiting for Guinea's electoral authority to publish the official tally from Sunday's presidential election.
Guinea opposition leader declares victory in presidential poll
Men gather to watch the counting of the votes in the popular opposition neighbourhood of Bambeto during presidential elections in Conakry on October 18, 2020. / AFP
October 19, 2020

Guinea's main opposition leader Cellou Dalein Diallo has declared that he won a hotly contested presidential election against incumbent Alpha Conde, who is seeking a controversial third term.

"In spite of the anomalies which marred the ballot on 18 October ... I am victorious," he told a news conference in the capital Conakry on Monday.

However, Bakary Mansare, the vice-president of the electoral authority, told AFP that Diallo's victory claims was "premature" and "void".

The move came after the opposition leader – the top contender among 11 candidates challenging 82-year-old Conde – had suggested the president would "cheat" his way to power.

Diallo's party activists also said they would conduct their own vote count, out of distrust for the independence of the national electoral authority.

Prime Minister Kassory Fofana said that such a tactic was tantamount to pouring "oil on the fire."

Guinea has been rocked by months of political unrest, driven by opposition to a third Conde term.

READ MORE:Guinea votes in tense election as ruler seeks a third term

Mass demonstrations

The president pushed through a new constitution in March which he argued would modernise the country. But it also allowed him to bypass a two-term limit in office.

Security forces suppressed mass demonstrations against a Conde third term, in which dozens of protesters were killed.

Campaigning leading up the first-round presidential vote this weekend was also marked by several violent incidents.

READ MORE: Guinea-Bissau opposition chief wins presidential election

It raised the spectre of ethnic strife too, with Conde accused of exploiting divisions for electoral ends – a charge he denies.

Guinea's politics are mainly drawn along ethnic lines: the president's base is mostly from the ethnic Malinke community and Diallo's from the Fulani people.

Official vote results are expected to be released within the week, according to Prime Minister Fofana. If needed, a second-round vote is scheduled for November 24.

READ MORE:Sporadic violence as Guineans vote in constitution referendum

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye and Greek Cypriots resume UN talks as Cyprus stalemate continues
Türkiye condemns Israeli actions at Ibrahimi Mosque, calls for respect for sacred sites
Ukraine's parliament endorses new government in major cabinet shake-up
Georgia detains two trying to sell illicit uranium worth $3M
Erdogan condemns Israeli attacks, reaffirms support for Syria in call with al Sharaa
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
G20 finance chiefs meet under tariff cloud in South Africa
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Istanbul Airport named world's best for second consecutive year: survey
Türkiye played pivotal role in securing ceasefire in Syria's Sweida: sources
'Reckless behaviour': Israeli opposition leader blasts attacks on Syrian capital
Why Türkiye’s seas matter: Reclaiming sustainability and shaping the blue future
By Mustafa Baskara
French court orders release of Europe's longest-serving political prisoner
France hands over last military bases in Senegal
Deadly torrential rains batter Pakistan's Punjab province
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us