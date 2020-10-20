WORLD
Japan to seek anti-cyberattack measures to keep Tokyo Games safe
The Tokyo Olympics were originally scheduled for this year but pushed back due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
A woman takes a picture of the Olympic rings in front of the National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan. October 14, 2020. / Reuters
October 20, 2020

Japan's chief government spokesman has said the country will put cyberattack countermeasures in place to make sure the Tokyo Olympics are a success.

Britain and the United States on Monday condemned what they said were a series of malicious cyberattacks orchestrated by Russian military intelligence, including attempts to disrupt the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

The Games were originally set for this year but postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Chief cabinet secretary Katsunobu Kato also told a news conference that Japan was in close contact with the United States and United Kingdom over the issue and was gathering and analysing information, but did not give further details.

British officials said on Monday the hackers from Russia's GRU military intelligence agency had also conducted "cyber reconnaissance" operations against Tokyo Games organisers.

They declined to give specific details about the latest attacks or say whether they were successful, but said they had targeted Games organisers, logistics suppliers and sponsors.

READ MORE:US charges 6 Russian GRU officers with worldwide cyber attacks

Doping scandal

The 2020 organising committee said in a statement there was "no significant impact observed" from possible cyber attacks on its operations.

The attacks on the 2020 Games are the latest in a string of hacking attempts against international sporting organisations that Western officials and cybersecurity experts say have been orchestrated by Russia since its doping scandal erupted five years ago. Moscow has repeatedly denied the allegations.

Russia was banned from the world's top sporting events for four years in December over widespread doping offences, including the Tokyo Games.

An International Olympic Committee (IOC) spokesman said they emphasised cybersecurity.

"The IOC and the Organising Committees of the Olympic Games have identified cyber security as a priority area and invest a lot to offer the Olympic Games the best cyber security environment possible," the spokesman told Reuters in an email.

"Given the nature of the topic, we do not divulge those measures." 

READ MORE:WADA seeks four-year Russia ban over false doping data

SOURCE:Reuters
