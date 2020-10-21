Famous American rapper 50 Cent stands his ground over recent comments about Joe Biden’s tax plans.

Defending his reaction, the famous rapper whose real name is Curtis Jackson said on Tuesday, "Yeah, I don’t want to be 20 Cent. 62 percent is a very, very, bad idea. I don’t like it.”

50 Cent made headlines less than 24 hours earlier by tweeting, “What the f—! I’m out. F— New York Knicks never win anyway. I don’t care if Trump doesn’t like black people. 62 percent are you out of ya f—ing mind?”

Under fire

The comments come against a political backdrop in which entertainer Ice Cube is also under fire for comments about President Trump’s campaign.

“A lot of energy being spent on telling me to stay in my lane,” he tweeted Saturday. “Zero energy spent on telling Biden/Harris they need to do way more for Black people to sure up the vote.”

Ice Cube faced harsh criticism last week when he spoke about elements of his “Contract with Black America” plan being incorporated into President Trump’s “Platinum Plan” for Black communities.

“I’m not playing no more of these political games,” Ice Cube toldCNN.

“We’re not part of a team. … I’m going to whoever’s in power and I’m going to speak to them about our problems. … I’m not going in there talking about minorities, I’m not going in there talking about people of color or diversity or none of that stuff. I’m going there for Black Americans, the ones who are descendants of slaves,” he added.