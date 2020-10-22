WORLD
3 MIN READ
Sudanese police use tear gas to disperse protesters across capital
At least one protester was killed and several others were injured in protests that came days after President Donald Trump announced the US would remove Sudan from its terrorism list.
Sudanese police use tear gas to disperse protesters across capital
One of the Sudanese protesters carries the national flag as they gather ahead of a rally to put pressure on the government to improve conditions and push ahead with reform in Khartoum, Sudan, October 21, 2020. / Reuters
October 22, 2020

Sudanese security forces have fired tear gas to disperse hundreds of people in demonstrations across the capital Khartoum, as crowds gathered to put pressure on the government to improve conditions and push ahead with reform.

The rallies came just days after President Donald Trump announced the United States would remove Sudan from its list of state sponsors of terrorism, a designation that dates back to toppled ruler Omar al Bashir and which made it difficult for the transitional government to access urgently needed debt relief and foreign financing.

At least one protester was killed and several others were injured in the clashes with police, a local doctors' committee said in a statement late on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Several dead, dozens wounded during a protest in east Sudan

Calls for protests started days earlier, aiming to coincide with the anniversary of the overthrow of the country's first military regime in 1964, but wound down following Trump's announcement on Monday.

A Reuters witness said security forces had blocked off all the bridges connecting Khartoum, Bahari and Omdurman across the Blue and White Nile to prevent protesters from reaching the downtown area.

READ MORE: Sudan explores Khartoum's role in advancing Arab-Israeli peace

Sudan has been in economic crisis for decades. The Sudanese pound has fallen to 220 to the dollar on the black market from 50 pounds two years ago, and the country has $60 billion in foreign debts. The crisis has accelerated since the overthrow of Islamist autocrat Bashir last year.

Some of Bashir's remaining supporters were expected to join Wednesday's protests to voice their opposition against the government but crowds largely gathered to call for justice for those killed in violence throughout the protests last year, the Reuters witness said.

READ MORE:US ready to delist Sudan as state sponsor of terror: Trump

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye and Greek Cypriots resume UN talks as Cyprus stalemate continues
Türkiye condemns Israeli actions at Ibrahimi Mosque, calls for respect for sacred sites
Ukraine's parliament endorses new government in major cabinet shake-up
Georgia detains two trying to sell illicit uranium worth $3M
Erdogan condemns Israeli attacks, reaffirms support for Syria in call with al Sharaa
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
G20 finance chiefs meet under tariff cloud in South Africa
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Istanbul Airport named world's best for second consecutive year: survey
Türkiye played pivotal role in securing ceasefire in Syria's Sweida: sources
'Reckless behaviour': Israeli opposition leader blasts attacks on Syrian capital
Why Türkiye’s seas matter: Reclaiming sustainability and shaping the blue future
By Mustafa Baskara
French court orders release of Europe's longest-serving political prisoner
France hands over last military bases in Senegal
Deadly torrential rains batter Pakistan's Punjab province
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us