WORLD
3 MIN READ
EU border agency complicit in Greek refugee pushback campaign
An investigation by Lighthouse Reports, Bellingcat, Der Spiegel, ARD and Asahi TV reveals European Union’s coastal and border guard agency, Frontex, has been complicit in an illegal campaign of refugee pushbacks by Greece in the Aegean Sea.
EU border agency complicit in Greek refugee pushback campaign
Migrants arrive in a dinghy accompanied by a Frontex vessel at the village of Skala Sikaminias, on the Greek island of Lesvos, after crossing the Aegean Sea from Turkey, on February 28, 2020. / AP
October 23, 2020

European Union’s coastal and border guard agency, Frontex, is complicit in an illegal campaign of refugee pushbacks in the Aegean Sea, a joint investigation has revealed. 

Greece has been undertaking concerted operations to reduce the number of land and sea arrivals of asylum seekers, as well as remove some of those who have arrived and already sought international protection. 

Although Frontex has repeatedly denied involvement in these efforts, an investigation released on Friday by Lighthouse Reports, Bellingcat, Der Spiegel, ARD and Asahi TV revealed the agency's role which experts say is likely illegal.

In one June incident, an EU vessel blocked a dinghy carrying 47 asylum seekers and created waves to push it back. The Greek coast guard then forced the dinghy to Turkish waters where refugees were rescued by the Turkish coast guard. 

The report also documented an August 15 incident when a Romanian Frontex vessel witnessed a Greek and Turkish coastguard standoff. Greek coast guards pushed a boat carrying asylum seekers to Turkey's maritime border but the EU coast guard did not intervene or appear to record the incident.

One international legal expert told Bellingcat the incidents "violate the prohibition of refoulement and maritime law." Refoulement is an international principle that protects refugees from being forcibly sent back if they are at risk of facing rights violations. The EU is bound to prohibit such returns.

READ MORE: EU Parliament: Greece should be investigated over its treatment of refugees

Censoring reports

Pushback operations create a clear “radar signature” available to all vessels in the area and the investigation noted many of the reported pushback incidents could be traced to coordinates where Frontex vessels were within range.

Frontex works in a “spirit of camaraderie” with local (Greek) authorities, two sources from the body told the investigation and will “rarely if ever” react proactively when they observe wrongdoing. 

Frontex is obliged to rescue asylum seekers whenever they see a dinghy in distress.

READ MORE: UN urges Greece to investigate 'credible reports' of pushbacks

The Frontex director has, according to the report, acknowledged one such pushback incident was being investigated in conjunction with the Greek coast guard.

Refugees and migrants who have tried to report pushbacks met little success, Der Spiegel reported. It said Frontex recorded their complaints as "returns," sidestepping the use of "pushbacks" in the reports.

READ MORE:New EU migrant plan abandons refugee quotas for 'mandatory solidarity'

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye and Greek Cypriots resume UN talks as Cyprus stalemate continues
Erdogan condemns Israeli attacks, reaffirms support for Syria in call with al Sharaa
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
G20 finance chiefs meet under tariff cloud in South Africa
Istanbul Airport named world's best for second consecutive year: survey
Türkiye played pivotal role in securing ceasefire in Syria's Sweida: sources
'Reckless behaviour': Israeli opposition leader blasts attacks on Syrian capital
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Why Türkiye’s seas matter: Reclaiming sovereignty and shaping the blue future
By Mustafa Baskara
French court orders release of Europe's longest-serving political prisoner
France hands over last military bases in Senegal
Deadly torrential rains batter Pakistan's Punjab province
What's next for Syria's Sweida after violence, Israeli aggression?
Russia, Ukraine repatriate bodies of fallen soldiers
Israeli strikes hit Gaza's only Catholic church, two women killed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us