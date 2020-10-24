BIZTECH
Twitter, Facebook bosses in hot seat with Senate over Hunter Biden content
Both tech giants are under heavy criticism for flagging New York Post articles about Hunter Biden, as spreading misinformation.
The Twitter and Facebook logo along with binary cyber codes are seen in this illustration taken November 26, 2019. / Reuters
October 24, 2020

The US Senate Judiciary Committee said the chief executives of Twitter Inc and Facebook Inc will testify before the panel on November 17 over their decision to block stories that made claims about Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s son, Hunter.

The Judiciary committee voted on Thursday to subpoena the two CEOs.

READ MORE:Facebook rejects over 2 million ads ahead of US election

The executives will testify on allegations of anti-conservative bias, the committee said. 

The companies have come under heavy criticism from conservatives over their decision to flag two New York Post stories as spreading disinformation.

The CEOs of Facebook, Twitter and Alphabet Inc will also testify before the Senate Commerce Committee on October 28 about a key law protecting internet companies.

READ MORE:Facebook and Twitter slammed over censorship of story critical of Biden son

Republican President Donald Trump and many Republican lawmakers have continued to criticise tech companies for allegedly stifling conservative voices. 

Both hearings are aimed at discussing the issue.

READ MORE: Facebook, Google, Twitter bosses to voluntarily testify before Senate

SOURCE:Reuters
