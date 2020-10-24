CULTURE
Schwarzenegger recovering well from heart surgery
The actor had surgery to put in a new aortic valve. He's had previous surgery where a new pulmonary valve was put into his heart.
Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger attends the COP24 UN Climate Change Conference 2018 in Katowice, Poland December 3, 2018. / Reuters
October 24, 2020

Action star Arnold Schwarzenegger says he has had heart surgery and is feeling "fantastic."

"I have a new aortic valve to go along with my new pulmonary valve from my last surgery. I feel fantastic and have already been walking the streets of Cleveland," the "Terminator" actor and former California governor tweeted on Friday.

Schwarzenegger, 73, posted a picture of himself giving a thumbs up from his hospital bed at the Cleveland Clinic, and thanked medical staff there.

The actor, who was born with a heart defect, underwent emergency open-heart surgery in 2018 to replace a pulmonary valve.

Schwarzenegger became one of the world's best known action movie stars in the 1980s with films including "Conan the Barbarian" and "The Terminator," and comedies such as "Twins."

In 2003 he was elected governor of California and championed environmental policies. 

After ending his term in 2011, he returned to movies, appearing in "The Expendables 2," as well as a sequel to "The Terminator."

SOURCE:Reuters
