POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Zeta gains strength near Cuba as historic hurricane season continues
Tropical Storm Zeta is gaining strength with sustained winds of 400 kilometres as it skirts past Cuba and the Yucatan Peninsula to enter the Gulf of Mexico.
Zeta gains strength near Cuba as historic hurricane season continues
Waves splash at the seafront Malecon during the passage of the Tropical Storm Laura in Havana, Cuba, August 24, 2020. / Reuters
October 25, 2020

Tropical Storm Zeta is forming off the coast of Cuba, becoming the earliest named 27th Atlantic storm recorded in an already historic hurricane season.

The system was centered about 400 kilometres south-southeast of the western tip of Cuba, forecasters with the US National Hurricane Center said on Sunday.

Zeta was stationary, located near the Yucatan Peninsula about 415 kilometres east-southeast of Cozumel, Mexico. 

A tropical storm warning was in effect for Pinar del Rio, Cuba, and a tropical storm watch was in effect for Cozumel and for Tulum to Río Lagartos, Mexico.

READ MORE: Hurricane Delta strengthens to Category 3 storm as it roars to Mexico

The tropical storm had maximum sustained winds of 65km/h, forecasters said. 

The system was expected to reorganise and move to the north-northwest later Sunday, skirting past Cuba and the Yucatan Peninsula on Monday before entering the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday.

READ MORE: At-risk Caribbean scrambles to prepare for hurricanes during pandemic

Zeta broke the record of the previous earliest 27th Atlantic named storm that formed November 29, 2005, according to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach.

This year’s season has so many storms that the hurricane center has turned to the Greek alphabet after running out of official names.

Forecasters said Zeta could bring 10 to 20 centimetres of rain to parts of the Caribbean, Mexico, southern Florida and the Florida Keys through Wednesday. 

Isolated totals up to 30 centimetres  were possible.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Türkiye and Greek Cypriots resume UN talks as Cyprus stalemate continues
Türkiye condemns Israeli actions at Ibrahimi Mosque, calls for respect for sacred sites
Ukraine's parliament endorses new government in major cabinet shake-up
Georgia detains two trying to sell illicit uranium worth $3M
Erdogan condemns Israeli attacks, reaffirms support for Syria in call with al Sharaa
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
G20 finance chiefs meet under tariff cloud in South Africa
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Istanbul Airport named world's best for second consecutive year: survey
Türkiye played pivotal role in securing ceasefire in Syria's Sweida: sources
'Reckless behaviour': Israeli opposition leader blasts attacks on Syrian capital
Why Türkiye’s seas matter: Reclaiming sustainability and shaping the blue future
By Mustafa Baskara
French court orders release of Europe's longest-serving political prisoner
France hands over last military bases in Senegal
Deadly torrential rains batter Pakistan's Punjab province
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us