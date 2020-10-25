WORLD
2 MIN READ
Iraqis mark anniversary of October 25 protests with more demonstrations
Large-scale protests are expected throughout Iraq demanding basic services, job creation, an end to foreign interference and corruption.
Iraqis mark anniversary of October 25 protests with more demonstrations
Iraqi demonstrators gather to mark the first anniversary of the anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq October 25, 2020. / Reuters
October 25, 2020

Iraqi protesters gather in central Baghdad's Tahrir Square to mark the first year of public demonstrations that began on October 1 last year and peaked on October 25 against unemployment, corruption and incompetence in public services.

Large-scale demonstrations are expected to be held on Sunday in Baghdad as well as southern provinces. 

READ MORE: Death toll climbs to 42 in Iraq protests - watchdog, security sources

Demonstrations will also be held in Alawi, close to Tahrir Square, as well as the protected Green District, where government buildings and foreign mission offices are located. 

Security forces have increased military checkpoints and major bridges near the area are also closed to traffic.

At least 600 people were killed in last year's public demonstrations by security forces. 

Snipers had allegedly been placed in some buildings close to the demonstration sites.

READ MORE: Iraq’s deep financial troubles, explained

Iraqis are demanding full disclosure of those responsible for the killing of civilians in last year's protests, as well as their backers, and want them to be punished.

The 25 October demonstrations, which were the largest demonstrations in Iraq after 2003 and continued for a long time, and had led to the resignation of the government headed by Adil Abdulmehdi.

The current Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kazimi, announced the establishment of a commission to capture and punish those who killed the demonstrators, but the commission has not yet come to a conclusion.

READ MORE:Hashd al Shaabi-KDP clash adds a new layer to Iraq conflict

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye and Greek Cypriots resume UN talks as Cyprus stalemate continues
Türkiye condemns Israeli actions at Ibrahimi Mosque, calls for respect for sacred sites
Ukraine's parliament endorses new government in major cabinet shake-up
Georgia detains two trying to sell illicit uranium worth $3M
Erdogan condemns Israeli attacks, reaffirms support for Syria in call with al Sharaa
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
G20 finance chiefs meet under tariff cloud in South Africa
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Istanbul Airport named world's best for second consecutive year: survey
Türkiye played pivotal role in securing ceasefire in Syria's Sweida: sources
'Reckless behaviour': Israeli opposition leader blasts attacks on Syrian capital
Why Türkiye’s seas matter: Reclaiming sustainability and shaping the blue future
By Mustafa Baskara
French court orders release of Europe's longest-serving political prisoner
France hands over last military bases in Senegal
Deadly torrential rains batter Pakistan's Punjab province
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us