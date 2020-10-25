POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Melbourne Cup to go ahead without spectators
Within government and public health guidelines, the Victoria Racing Club conceded it would not be possible to allow some sort of crowd on November 3.
Melbourne Cup to go ahead without spectators
Winner Rekindling, left, ridden by jockey Corey Brown and second placed Johannes Vermeer right with Jockey Ben Melham onboard race to the finish line in the Melbourne Cup, Melbourne, Australia, November 7, 2017. / AP
October 25, 2020

Organisers have announced that Australia's Melbourne Cup horse race will go ahead next month but without crowds due to coronavirus restrictions.

First run in 1861, it is a cultural institution and up to 100,000 well-dressed punters usually flock to Flemington, with boozy parties held nationwide and the winning horse instantly becoming a household name in Australia.

But despite hopes that some sort of crowd would still be allowed on November 3, within government and public health guidelines, the Victoria Racing Club conceded it would not be possible.

"While we are very disappointed not to be able to welcome our members and racegoers to Cup Week, we understand the (Victorian) government's commitment to keeping our community safe," chairman Amanda Elliott said in a statement on Sunday.

"We also recognise the need for certainty and clarity for our patrons."

Impact of coronavirus on events

Victoria state has been battling a resurgence of Covid-19, with Melbourne's five million people under stay-at-home restrictions for three months.

Case numbers have dwindled in recent weeks with only a handful of daily infections, and some lockdown rules were relaxed last week.

READ MORE:Australia's Victoria state postpones lifting measures after virus spike

But big-ticket sporting events in Melbourne have been hit hard with the Australian Rules grand final played outside the city on Saturday for the first time in over a century.

This year's Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne was cancelled at the last minute in March as the virus first emerged in the city.

Organisers are confident cricket's Boxing Day Test in December -- this year featuring India -- and the Australian Open tennis Grand Slam in January will go ahead.

But whether fans are allowed remains to be seen.

READ MORE:Global Covid-19 infections surge past 43M – latest updates

READ MORE:Australia's Vow and Declare wins Melbourne Cup thriller

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye and Greek Cypriots resume UN talks as Cyprus stalemate continues
Türkiye condemns Israeli actions at Ibrahimi Mosque, calls for respect for sacred sites
Ukraine's parliament endorses new government in major cabinet shake-up
Georgia detains two trying to sell illicit uranium worth $3M
Erdogan condemns Israeli attacks, reaffirms support for Syria in call with al Sharaa
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
G20 finance chiefs meet under tariff cloud in South Africa
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Istanbul Airport named world's best for second consecutive year: survey
Türkiye played pivotal role in securing ceasefire in Syria's Sweida: sources
'Reckless behaviour': Israeli opposition leader blasts attacks on Syrian capital
Why Türkiye’s seas matter: Reclaiming sustainability and shaping the blue future
By Mustafa Baskara
French court orders release of Europe's longest-serving political prisoner
France hands over last military bases in Senegal
Deadly torrential rains batter Pakistan's Punjab province
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us