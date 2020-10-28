POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Ronaldo left out of Juventus squad against Barcelona
The match would have been the first time Ronaldo faced his personal rival Lionel Messi since he left Real Madrid in 2018.
Ronaldo left out of Juventus squad against Barcelona
Juventus' Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo warms up prior to the Italian Serie A football match Roma vs Juventus at the Olympic stadium in Rome on September 27, 2020. / AFP
October 28, 2020

Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo has been left out of Juventus' team for Wednesday's Champions League clash against Barcelona in Turin, two weeks after testing positive for coronavirus.

The 35-year-old, the top scorer in the history of the competition with 130 goals, needed to test negative 24 hours before the game against his great rival Lionel Messi's Spanish team.

A furious Ronaldo posted a photo on Instagram, with the comment: "Feeling good and healthy! Forza Juve! #finoallafine."

He added a comment on the swab tests used to detect the virus: "PCR IS BULLS***."

Ronaldo, who has more than 241 million Instagram followers, later removed that comment.

READ MORE: Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for Covid-19

Tested positive 18 times

Ronaldo first tested positive for Covid-19 two weeks ago while playing with Portugal, and has been in self-isolation since returning to Italy.

According to Portuguese TV1, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has tested positive 18 times.

The match against Barcelona, which kicks off at 2000 GMT, will be the fourth missed by Ronaldo, who has no symptoms of the virus, and has posted photos of himself training on social media.

Footballing legends Ronaldo and Messi will now, all being well, meet in the reverse Group G fixture in Barcelona on December 8.

They have not faced off since the Portuguese superstar left Real Madrid for Juventus in 2018.

On Tuesday, Juventus refused to comment on Italian media reports that Ronaldo’s latest test was still positive for Covid-19.

Alvaro Morata replaced Ronaldo against Dynamo Kyiv last week and scored twice in a 2-0 win in Group G.

READ MORE: Ronaldo denies violating Covid-19 protocol after Italy return

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye and Greek Cypriots resume UN talks as Cyprus stalemate continues
Erdogan condemns Israeli attacks, reaffirms support for Syria in call with al Sharaa
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
G20 finance chiefs meet under tariff cloud in South Africa
Istanbul Airport named world's best for second consecutive year: survey
Türkiye played pivotal role in securing ceasefire in Syria's Sweida: sources
'Reckless behaviour': Israeli opposition leader blasts attacks on Syrian capital
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Why Türkiye’s seas matter: Reclaiming sovereignty and shaping the blue future
By Mustafa Baskara
French court orders release of Europe's longest-serving political prisoner
France hands over last military bases in Senegal
Deadly torrential rains batter Pakistan's Punjab province
What's next for Syria's Sweida after violence, Israeli aggression?
Russia, Ukraine repatriate bodies of fallen soldiers
Israeli strikes hit Gaza's only Catholic church, two women killed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us