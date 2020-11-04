The outcome of the US presidential election is hanging in the balance as several states continue to count ballots, including some of the most competitive battleground states where the tally could take days to complete.

Democratic nominee Joe Biden has an edge over incumbent Republican Donald Trump with 243 to 214 electoral votes. The winner needs to secure 270 votes.

Projections have yet to be called in the following states:

Alaska

Trump has a wide lead and is broadly expected to carry the state. Still, just 56 percent of the expected vote has been counted, with Trump ahead by 62.9 percent to 33 percent.

Georgia

Trump is holding onto a narrow lead, but several of the large counties around Atlanta that lean Democratic have substantial numbers of ballots still to count. With 94 percent of the expected vote counted, Trump is ahead with 50 percent versus 48.8 percent for Biden.

The count in those key locations has resumed this morning, with vote tallies expected around midday. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said he hoped to have a result by the end of Wednesday.

Nevada

Long seen as a solid Biden-leaning state, Nevada now appears in play. Reuters and Edison Research data shows 86 percent of the expected vote is in and Biden's lead is just 49.3 percent to 48.7 percent for Trump.

State officials expect the remaining votes — largely mail-in ballots — to be counted by 1700 GMT (9 am Pacific time) on Thursday.

North Carolina

The margin between Trump and Biden is less than 2 percentage points as the president clings to a lead of 50.1 percent to 48.7 percent for the Democrat, with 95 percent of the expected vote counted.

The state allows mail-in ballots postmarked by Tuesday to be counted if they are received by November 12. On Wednesday morning, the Biden campaign said they expect a final result to take several days.

Pennsylvania

Of the battleground states, Pennsylvania has the furthest to go in counting votes, and Trump so far maintains a large lead. With 86 percent of the expected vote counted, Trump is up 51.4 percent to 47.3 percent for Biden.

Officials there can accept mailed-in ballots up to three days after the election if they are postmarked by Tuesday. Around 1 million votes remain to be counted, Governor Tom Wolf, a Democrat, said on Wednesday.

If the margin of victory is within half of 1 percent, state law requires a recount.

