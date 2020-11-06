WORLD
2 MIN READ
Libyan parliamentarians meet for peace talks in Morocco
The lawmakers have met in the coastal town of Bouznika for talks that come ahead of a major meeting in Tunisia slated for November 9.
Libyan parliamentarians meet for peace talks in Morocco
Members of the Libyan joint military commission meet for talks in Ghadames, a desert oasis some 465 kilometres southwest of the capital Tripoli, on November 2, 2020. / AFP
November 6, 2020

Libyan politicians from the war-ravaged North African nation's rival administrations have met for the latest round of peace talks in Morocco.

The lawmakers met in the coastal town of Bouznika, south of Morocco's capital Rabat on Thursday, for talks that come ahead of a major meeting in Tunisia slated for November 9.

The talks follow a "permanent" UN-backed ceasefire agreement signed in Switzerland last month, intended to pave the way towards a political solution to the country's grinding conflict.

READ MORE:Libyan premier takes back decision to resign

Conflict in Libya

Libya, with Africa's largest proven crude oil reserves, has been wracked by conflict for nearly a decade, since the overthrow and killing of former leader Muammar Gaddafi in a NATO-backed uprising in 2011.

It has since been dominated by armed groups and divided between two administrations that have been bitterly-opposed: the UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) in the capital Tripoli, and a rival administration in the east backed by warlord Khalifa Haftar.

READ MORE:Libya's UN-backed govt inks security deal with Qatar

Negotiations

Warring factions returned to the negotiating table in September in UN-supported talks, with negotiations being held in Morocco, Egypt and Switzerland.

Details of the agenda of the talks in Morocco have not been released.

Negotiators are pushing parallel efforts to broker peace, with the military section of talks taking place this week for the fist time on Libyan soil.

On Tuesday, former enemy officers sat together in a joint military commission and agreed on a road map for implementing the ceasefire deal.

READ MORE:Libya's warring sides sign 'permanent' countrywide ceasefire deal

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye and Greek Cypriots resume UN talks as Cyprus stalemate continues
Erdogan condemns Israeli attacks, reaffirms support for Syria in call with al Sharaa
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
G20 finance chiefs meet under tariff cloud in South Africa
Istanbul Airport named world's best for second consecutive year: survey
Türkiye played pivotal role in securing ceasefire in Syria's Sweida: sources
'Reckless behaviour': Israeli opposition leader blasts attacks on Syrian capital
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Why Türkiye’s seas matter: Reclaiming sovereignty and shaping the blue future
By Mustafa Baskara
French court orders release of Europe's longest-serving political prisoner
France hands over last military bases in Senegal
Deadly torrential rains batter Pakistan's Punjab province
What's next for Syria's Sweida after violence, Israeli aggression?
Russia, Ukraine repatriate bodies of fallen soldiers
Israeli strikes hit Gaza's only Catholic church, two women killed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us