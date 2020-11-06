The US has “strongly” condemned an attack by the PKK terrorist group on Peshmerga security forces in Iraq’s northern KRG region.

Washington remains “steadfast” in its support for Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi and the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) “in their efforts to root out terrorism,” US State Department Deputy Spokesperson Cale Brown said in a statement.

“We extend our sympathy and condolences to the families of those killed and injured in these attacks,” said Brown.

The US-listed terror group attacked Peshmerga forces in Duhok province on Wednesday morning, killing one and injuring two others, according to the Rudaw news agency.

The KRG in northern Iraq said the PKK terrorist group's attack on the region's forces crossed a “red line.”

On Monday, the former president of the region, Masoud Barzani, called for preventing the PKK terrorist group from imposing its will on the region.

Iraqi officials respond

The Iraqi government condemned Thursday's attack by the PKK terrorist group on the Peshmerga security forces in the northern Kurdish region.

"The Iraqi government affirmed its strong rejection of the attack that took place inside Iraqi territory, and considered it an assault on the country's sovereignty," according to a statement by the Office of Prime Minister Mustafa Kadhimi.

The Baghdad government vowed to take measures "to put an end to the attacks that are a violation of the security and sovereignty of the country."

On Wednesday, a security source in the northern Iraqi region told Anadolu Agency that three Peshmerga forces were wounded, in an IED blast carried out by PKK terrorists, north of Dohuk province, on the Turkish border.

Barzani said the terrorist group occupied border areas during the Daesh attack on the region.

