WORLD
3 MIN READ
Former Kosovo president Thaci transferred to The Hague detention centre
Hashim Thaci was indicted by a special Kosovo court based in The Hague, Netherlands, set up to try the alleged crimes of former ethnic Albanian rebel leaders during Kosovo's war for independence from Serbia in the 1990s.
Former Kosovo president Thaci transferred to The Hague detention centre
Kosovo’s President Hashim Thaci in Pristina, Kosovo, November 5, 2020. / Reuters
November 6, 2020

Former Kosovo President Hashim Thaci has been arrested and transferred to the detention facilities of the Kosovo Tribunal in The Hague, the tribunal said.

Thaci, a wartime hero turned politician, resigned with immediate effect on Thursday after learning the tribunal had confirmed a war crimes indictment against him.

Thaci was indicted by a special Kosovo court based in The Hague, Netherlands, which was set up to try the alleged crimes of former ethnic Albanian rebel leaders.

A spokesperson for The Hague declined to comment on the resignation.

READ MORE: Kosovo's President Thaci, nine others indicted for war crimes

Indictment

Thaci is one of several politicians who have been indicted for crimes that include murder, enforced disappearances, persecution and torture.

Among them is also a former parliament speaker, Kadri Veseli, who also said that he has been issued an indictment by a pre-trial judge and that he planned to travel to The Hague on Thursday.

Three other former commanders of the Kosovo Liberation Army that fought for independence from Serbia have been charged with war crimes by the court and an associated Special Prosecutor’s Office established five years ago.

Exact details of the 10-count indictment against Thaci, Veseli and others have not ben released. Announcing the existence of the indictment earlier this year, the Specialist Prosecutor’s Office alleged that Thaci and others were “criminally responsible for nearly 100 murders.”

At the time, the prosecutor's office said it made the existence of the indictment public because of what it called repeated efforts by Thaci and Veseli “to obstruct and undermine” the work of the court and said they were believed to have tried to overturn the Kosovo law that created the court.

The formation of the court and prosecutor's office followed a 2011 report by the Council of Europe, a human rights body, that included allegations that KLA fighters trafficked human organs taken from prisoners and killed Serbs and fellow ethnic Albanians.

The court is mandated to investigate and prosecute allegations of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Kosovo, or linked to the Kosovo conflict, from 1998-2000.

The 1998-1999 war for independence from Serbia ended after a 78-day NATO air campaign against Serbian troops.

In 2008, Kosovo declared its independence from Serbia, something that Serbia has still not recognised.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye and Greek Cypriots resume UN talks as Cyprus stalemate continues
Erdogan condemns Israeli attacks, reaffirms support for Syria in call with al Sharaa
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
G20 finance chiefs meet under tariff cloud in South Africa
Istanbul Airport named world's best for second consecutive year: survey
Türkiye played pivotal role in securing ceasefire in Syria's Sweida: sources
'Reckless behaviour': Israeli opposition leader blasts attacks on Syrian capital
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Why Türkiye’s seas matter: Reclaiming sovereignty and shaping the blue future
By Mustafa Baskara
French court orders release of Europe's longest-serving political prisoner
France hands over last military bases in Senegal
Deadly torrential rains batter Pakistan's Punjab province
What's next for Syria's Sweida after violence, Israeli aggression?
Russia, Ukraine repatriate bodies of fallen soldiers
Israeli strikes hit Gaza's only Catholic church, two women killed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us