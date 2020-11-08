Sunday, November 8, 2020

Italy reports over 300 deaths

Italy has registered 32,616 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Sunday, compared to 39,811 on Saturday.

The ministry also reported 331 Covid-19 related deaths, down from 425 the day before.

But the number of swab tests carried out was lower than Saturday's count.

A total of 41,394 people have died because of Covid-19 in Italy, which has registered 935,104 infections since the start of its outbreak.

France sees over 270 deaths

The number of people to die in French hospitals from coronavirus rose by 271 over the last 24 hours, bringing the total deaths to 40,439, data from the health ministry showed.

The ministry reported a total of 1,787,324 confirmed Covid-19 cases, up 38,619 from Saturday when the total increased by a new record of 86,852.

Over 2,500 new coronavirus patients reported in Turkey

Turkey has registered 2,516 more novel coronavirus patients over the past 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data.

The country's overall tally now stands at 395,255, the ministry said on Sunday

A total of 2,018 more patients recovered over the past day, raising the tally to 338,239, while the death toll rose by 84 to reach 10,887.

Britain reports more than 20,000 cases

Britain reported 20,572 new cases of Covid-19 and 156 deaths from the virus, both lower than figures from a day before, government data has showed on Sunday.

Algerian president health 'improving'

The health of Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, who contracted the Covid-19 disease, is "constantly improving", the presidency said Sunday in a statement.

Tebboune, who is 74 and a heavy smoker, has been treated in a specialised hospital in Germany since October 28.

The president "is in the process of completing his treatment... and his state of health is constantly improving", the statement said.

Iran reports record 459 daily Covid-19 deaths

Iran's daily tally of coronavirus deaths have hit a record high of 459, the health ministry announced, increasing the official toll to 38,291 in the MiddleEast's worst-hit country.

Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari told state TV that the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases increased by 9,236 to 682,486. Iran has been hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic in the Middle East.

Malaysia's infections top 40,000

Malaysia has reported 852 new coronavirus cases, taking the country's tally to 40,209 infections, as the government ordered schools nationwide to close until the last day of the school year in December.

The Southeast Asian country also recorded four new fatalities from the Covid-19 respiratory disease, raising its death toll from the pandemic to 286.

Russia records 20,498 new infections, 286 deaths

Russia has reported 20,498 new coronavirus infections, slightly below a record high it recorded on Friday, and 286 coronavirus-related deaths.

This brings the national tally to 1,774,334 cases of infection and takes the official death toll to 30,537.

Philippines reports 2,442 new infections

The Philippines has reported 2,442 new coronavirus infections, its biggest daily increase since October 19, taking the total to 396,395, its health ministry said.

The Department of Health also reported 54 more coronavirus-related deaths, taking the official death toll to 7,539.

India daily cases run at nearly half September peak

India has counted 45,674 new cases of the coronavirus, taking total cases to 8.5 million, health ministry data showed as the daily increase remained at half the peak seen in September despite a series of religious festivals.

India has the second-highest caseload in the world, behind the United States, which has 9.91 million cases.

Deaths rose by 559, the health ministry said, taking total mortalities to 126,121.

The Hindu festival of lights, Diwali, falls this week, raising fears that one of the most social-eligious holidays on India's calendar could lead to a faster spread of infections.

Germany's cases rise by 16,017

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany has increased by 16,017 to 658,505, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 63 to 11,289, the tally showed.

Brazil registers 254 new deaths, 22,380 new cases

Brazil has recorded 254 new deaths, and 22,380 new cases, the country's health ministy said.

More than 162,000 people have now died from the virus, with more than 5.65 million people infected in the South American country, data showed.

Texas becomes first US state to exceed 1 million cases

Texas has become the first state to surpass a million cases in the United States, as the country battled a third wave of new infections and recorded over 100,000 infections three times in less than a week.

In Texas, the surge in new cases in the past week came mainly from Harris, Dallas and El Paso counties, based on a Reuters tally. The surge is straining medical facilities, with the city of El Paso converting a convention center into a field hospital.

If Texas were a country, it would be the tenth most affected in the world for total cases. The state added about 6,800 new cases a day in the past week on average, based on a Reuters tally.

Texas, which accounts for over 10% of total US cases, reported the largest number of new cases in the United States last week and was followed by the state of Illinois, which has half as many people.

Portugal imposes local night-time curfews as cases hit record

Portugal will impose localised night-time curfews from Monday to contain the spread of the virus as the number of cases reached a record high, Prime Minister Antonio Costa announced.

The overnight curfew, from 11 pm to 6 am, will come into force across 121 of the country's 308 municipalities, including Lisbon and Porto, on Monday as the country enters a 15-day state of emergency.

Costa also announced people will not be able to leave their homes between 1 pm and 5 am during the next two weekends - on both Saturday and Sunday. Some commercial outlets will close during these times, he said.

Portugal, with just over 10 million people, has recorded a comparatively low 173,540 cases and 2,848 deaths but it reached 6,640 cases on Saturday, the highest daily figure since the pandemic started. Testing has also increased.

Mexico's death toll rises to 94,808

Mexico's health ministry has reported 6,810 additional coronavirus cases and 485 more deaths, bringing the official number of cases to 961,938 and the death toll to 94,808.

Health officials have said the real number of infections and deaths is likely significantly higher.