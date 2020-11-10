US authorities are finally starting to realise the threat posed by the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has said, adding the group was behind recent election violence in Kyrgyzstan as well.

During a joint press conference in Ankara on Tuesday with Kyrgyzstan's Foreign Minister Ruslan Kazakbaev, Cavusoglu said the Americans are beginning to understand the dark ambitions of FETO.

Cavusoglu's comments came after Washington slapped a $4.5 million fine on a FETO school for engaging in non-competitive bidding practices.

"FETO is a threat to all countries, not just Turkey," he said, adding FETO members were also at the forefront of the post-election violence in Kyrgyzstan.

"What FETO members love the most is to create chaos, execute coups, and spark riots wherever they go. The steps that need to be taken are essential for peace and stability in Kyrgyzstan," Cavusoglu said.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, in Turkey, which left 251 people dead and nearly 2,200 wounded.

FETO is behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

READ MORE: US fines FETO school $4.5M for anti-competitive conduct

READ MORE: FETO: How a small time Turkish village preacher built a vast terror network

Turkey's ties with Kyrgyzstan

Turkey and Kyrgyzstan’s relations have been progressing well, particularly in the economic domain, Cavusoglu said.

"Our economic ties have grown stronger. Last year, our trade volume exceeded $500 million with a 22 percent increase," he said, adding that the aim is to hit the $1 billion mark.

The minister said Turkey attaches great importance to Kyrgyzstan’s economic development and will continue to invest in the brotherly country.

He recalled that Turkey has provided financial and credit support to Kyrgyzstan in the past, and also provided medical aid to help in its fight against Covid-19.

‘Partners and brothers'

The Kyrgyz foreign minister started his speech by conveying his respect on the death anniversary of Turkey's founding father Mustafa Kemal Ataturk.

Turkey and Kyrgyzstan are brothers, not just strategic partners, Kazakbaev said, recalling that Turkey was the first country to recognise Kyrgyzstan and open its embassy.

"Turkey continues to provide economic and humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan. We thank you very much for that; I thank the Turkish people, especially President Recep Tayyip Erdogan," Kazakbaev said.

He said the two sides discussed bilateral and multilateral issues in detail, stressing that Kyrgyzstan will continue to act in coordination with Turkey in all areas of foreign policy.

"We are brotherly countries with one language, one religion, one culture," Kazakbaev said, adding that there are no problems between the two countries.

READ MORE: Kyrgyzstan extends state of emergency amid violent protests