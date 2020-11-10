President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Turkey and Russia would jointly supervise the implementation of a ceasefire deal between Azerbaijan and Armenia over Nagorno-Karabakh.

The Turkish leader's office said that Erdogan discussed the creation of a "joint centre" in a telephone conversation on Tuesday with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"President Erdogan said Turkey will engage in supervising and monitoring activities together with Russia by means of a joint centre at a location to be designated by Azerbaijan in territories it saved from Armenia's occupation," the Turkish presidency said.

“Hence, Russia has a significant responsibility in this regard,” the statement said.

The Turkish president also stressed the importance of the return of displaced Azerbaijanis to their homes in Nagorno-Karabakh and opening of a corridor between Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan exclave.

The same mechanism can be set up in Syria, Erdogan told his Russian counterpart.

Nakhchivan is separated from the rest of Azerbaijan by Armenia.

READ MORE:Occupied Nagorno-Karabakh: Azerbaijan retakes Shusha from Armenian forces

Russia deploys peacekeepers

Russia has deployed 1,960 military personnel to monitor the ceasefire's implementation under the deal's terms.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Tuesday he had signed an "unspeakably painful" deal that allowed Azerbaijan to claim control over regions it took back in the fighting.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev called the deal a defeat of Armenia, saying Yerevan was forced to sign the agreement after losses in the Karabakh battle zone.

Turkey has helped arm the oil-rich nation in recent decades and sold the military drones that were used in the latest battles.

Erdogan's office said the deal offered a chance "that should not be wasted and should be used for a just and lasting peace in the region."

READ MORE:Putin seeks Turkey's hand in settling Karabakh conflict through Minsk Group